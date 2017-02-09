British MPs send Brexit bill to Lords

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

British MPs send Brexit bill to Lords

Lawmakers vote overwhelmingly in support of bill allowing PM May to trigger EU Article 50

Image Credit: AFP
In a still image taken from footage broadcast by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) on February 8, 2017 Members of Parliament react as the deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle announces the results of the main vote on the EU Notification of Withdrawl Bill to the members of parliament in the House of Commons in central London on February 8, 2017.
 

London: British MPs overwhelmingly backed a bill on Wednesday empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start negotiations on leaving the European Union, bringing Brexit a significant step closer.

Members of the House of Commons voted by 494 votes to 122 for a law enabling May to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which begins two years of talks on pulling out of the 28-nation bloc.

The unamended two-clause bill now moves to the House of Lords, where there may be more opposition from unelected peers — and where May’s Conservative party does not have a majority.

But its passage through the Commons, where two-thirds of MPs had campaigned against Brexit ahead of the June referendum, puts May on course to begin the withdrawal process by the end of March, as she has vowed.

“This, elementally, is a straightforward bill which serves only to give the prime minister the power to trigger Article 50 and thereby respect the result of the referendum,” said Brexit minister David Jones.

Labour headaches

The referendum result sent shockwaves around Europe, spooking investors and raising fears for the future of the EU itself.

In the early weeks, there was speculation that pro-European lawmakers might try to delay or even stop the Brexit process.

May initially sought to bypass parliament, prompting an appeal to the Supreme Court that last month ruled she must obtain their approval to trigger Article 50.

But during five days of debate on the resulting government bill, it became clear that most MPs would not stop the process — even if some warned that leaving Europe’s single market could be disastrous.

The opposition Labour party and the smaller Scottish National Party tabled amendments demanding guarantees on market access, workers’ rights and those of EU citizens in Britain.

Each was defeated, although during the process the government was forced to promise lawmakers a vote on the final Brexit deal before it is concluded.

Labour imposed a “three-line whip,” a tough disciplinary measure ordering its MPs not to oppose the legislation, ensuring it would pass.

But some 47 Labour MPs rebelled last week, and business spokesman Clive Lewis resigned to back them shortly before Wednesday’s vote, bringing a fresh headache for embattled leftist leader Jeremy Corbyn.

After two-thirds of Labour voters backed Brexit, many of them driven by concerns over mass immigration from the rest of the EU, Corbyn decided his party could not block the process.

But with dismal opinion poll ratings and long-running discontent among MPs over his leadership, a major rebellion could seriously undermine his position.

Vote on final deal

May has promised to prioritise controlling migration in the Brexit negotiations, even if that comes at the expense of giving up membership of Europe’s single market and its 500 million customers.

Concerns over losing access to the continental trading zone have sent the pound plunging around 15 percent against the dollar since the referendum.

Under pressure from MPs, the government was forced to concede on Tuesday that MPs and peers would vote on the agree exit terms and the new trading relationship with the EU.

The move helped fend off a rebellion by pro-European members of May’s Conservative party, but left many lawmakers unhappy with parliament’s future role.

There is scepticism on both sides of the Channel that both an exit deal and a trade agreement can be agreed within two years, raising the question of what parliament would be voting on at the end.

Ministers also confirmed that if lawmakers rejected the final deal, the alternative was not to return to negotiations — but to leave the bloc without any agreement at all.

More from UK

tags from this story

Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

Brexit
follow this tag on MGN
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

Up to 150 MPs could back motion to oust Bercow

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system