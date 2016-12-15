Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Brexit is official! In the dictionary at least

It was first used when then prime minister David Cameron announced in 2013 he would hold a referendum on Britain’s EU membership

Gulf News
 

London: It has been the word on everyone’s lips in Britain since the country voted to leave the European Union, and now “Brexit” has entered the dictionary, it was announced on Thursday.

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) defines the portmanteau word as “the (proposed) withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, and the political process associated with it”.

It was first used when then prime minister David Cameron announced in 2013 he would hold a referendum on Britain’s EU membership if re-elected, but entered common parlance as campaigning intensified before the shock June 23 vote.

“Brexit’s inclusion in the OED December update within five years of being coined is highly unusual,” said the dictionary, widely regarded as the accepted authority on the English language.

“The speed with which it became widely used and recognised was impressive, fuelled by the fact it filled an empty space in our language, and the growing importance of the phenomenon it described. By late 2016 it was a global word.”

Brexit has become a “linguistic wellspring”, it added, spawning derivative words such as Brexiteer, although Bregret, Bremorse and Brexodus have not “yet shown sufficient durability to enter the OED”.

The word developed from “Grexit”, describing a similar process in which Greece might leave the Eurozone.

Grexit has also entered the dictionary for the first time, with the OED, calling politics “a fruitful area for new words”.

“We can be sure that political words and phrases like these will keep coming,” it added.

Prime Minister Theresa May has frequently batted off questions about how Britain will leave the EU by saying “Brexit means Brexit”, but the OED explained it had not been so easy for them.

“Spare a thought for us lexicographers, having to decide what Brexit means before anybody else,” it said.

tags from this story

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
David Cameron
follow this tag on MGNDavid Cameron
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit

filed under

NewsEuropeUKBrexit

tags

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
David Cameron
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara