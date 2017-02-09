Boris Johnson renounces US citizenship

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Boris Johnson renounces US citizenship

UK foreign minister was born in New York and says he gave up dual citizenship for patriotic reasons

Image Credit: AFP
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
 

London: British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, who was born in New York, has renounced his US citizenship, according to a United States Treasury Department document released Wednesday.

Alexander Boris Johnson figured in the Treasury list of people who had given up their US citizenship in the last quarter of 2016.

The former mayor of London has held both British and US passports.

Johnson had said in 2015 he intended to give up his dual nationality for patriotic reasons.

He said his US passport was “an accident of birth” and that he had to “find a way of sorting it out” with the then US ambassador Matthew Barzun.

“The reason I’m thinking I probably will want to make a change is that my commitment is, and always has been, to Britain,” he told the Sunday Times newspaper.

“They (the Americans) don’t make it easy for you,” Johnson added, hinting it could be a long and arduous process.

Britain’s foreign ministry said he renounced his US citizenship early in 2016, which then took some time to go through the system.

Johnson had previously settled a capital gains tax bill sent by the US after he sold his house in north London, calling the demand “absolutely outrageous”.

All US citizens have to pay tax to Washington, even if they live outside the country.

More from UK

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Boris Johnson
follow this tag on MGNBoris Johnson
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Boris Johnson
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

Up to 150 MPs could back motion to oust Bercow

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE