Three hurt in shooting near Islamic centre in Zurich

Zurich: Three people were hurt in a shooting near an Islamic centre in central Zurich on Monday, police said.

Swiss media said a suspect was on the run after the incident near the main train station in Switzerland's financial capital.

Zurich police confirmed people had been hurt in an incident on Zurich's Eisgasse, but gave no more details.

Police had sealed off the area. Some police were standing near the entrance of the building, where an Islamic centre and several businesses are registered.

It was not immediately clear whether the Islamic centre or any of the other businesses were the target of the attack.

Across Switzerland, two thirds of 8.3 million residents identify as Christians. But the nation has been wrestling with the role of Islam as its Muslim population has risen to 5 per cent with the arrival of immigrants from former Yugoslavia.

In 2009, a nationwide vote backed a constitutional ban on new minarets.

Three police vehicles and one ambulance were at the scene shortly before 7pm, while one ambulance had just driven away, a Reuters witness said. Roughly 20 police officers were present.