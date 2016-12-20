Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Three hurt in shooting at Muslim prayer hall in Zurich

A body was found a few hundred metres from the scene

Gulf News
 

Zurich: A man burst into a Muslim prayer hall in the Swiss city of Zurich on Monday and started shooting, injuring three men, according to police, who have launched a manhunt for the shooter.

A body was found a few hundred metres (yards) from the scene, an AFP photographer said, but it was unclear if it was connected to the shooting, which took place inside the city’s Islamic Centre, near the central station.

At around 5.30pm (1630 GMT), an unknown person entered the Islamic Centre, where several worshippers were gathered, and began shooting, Zurich police said in a statement.

He “fired several shots at the worshippers,” police said.

“Three men, aged 30, 35 and 56, were injured, some seriously. The suspect then escaped from the mosque in the direction of Central Station,” the statement said.

Witnesses had described the shooter as a man aged around 30 wearing dark clothes and a dark woollen cap, witnesses said.

“The city and cantonal police immediately launched a major search for the unknown perpetrator,” the statement said.

Swiss media said the three wounded people were found in the street where the prayer hall is located.

Police have urged witnesses who were in the area around the time of the shooting to come forward.

They did not immediately provide any details about the suspected motive for the shooting.

Around a dozen people were inside the prayer hall at the time of shooting, the ATS news agency reported, citing a number of people on site, adding that a prayer service had been scheduled for 4.45pm (1545 GMT).

The worshippers were mainly from North Africa, Somalia and Eritrea, ATS reported.

Police have sealed off the area and were late on Monday scouring the streets for the shooter, carrying lamps and using sniffer dogs.

They have blocked of Eisgasse, the street where the Islamic Centre is located, as well as a nearby bridge, where the body was found, a photographer said.

The body was discovered on the river bank, underneath the bridge, and had been draped with a white sheet.

A number of Swiss mosques, including one near Zurich and the main one in Geneva, have in recent months been accused in media of allowing or encouraging the radicalisation of their worshippers, especially the younger members of their congregations.

Switzerland, a country of some eight million people, reportedly has around 450,000 Muslims.

More from Switzerland

tags from this story

Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeSwitzerland

tags

Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Switzerland

Shooting near Islamic centre in Zurich

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party