Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Spaniards gear up for the next windfall

What’s it like to win Spain’s bountiful Christmas lottery?

Image Credit: AFP
People queue to buy Christmas lottery tickets at the popular outlet ‘Dona Manolita’ on Wednesday in central Madrid. Winners are announced on December 22 each year.
Gulf News
 

Madrid: Two years ago, a district in Madrid got lucky in Spain’s hugely popular Christmas lottery, with people working or living there winning prizes of between €120,000 and €3 million (Dh460,672 and Dh11 million).

As Spaniards gear up for the next windfall from the world’s richest lottery, known as el “Gordo”, or the “Fat One”, AFP asked the 2014 winners in the Almagro area — and people who know them — how their lives had changed.

The answer? Some retired early, others opened a new business and one football betting addict lost all his money. But, by and large, many kept going steadily on in the same job.

Their profiles vary widely, from 32 workers at Madrid’s Wax Museum — 80 per cent of whom continue to work there — to employees of the exclusive Genova Financial Club, shopkeepers, insurance brokers and nuns.

Unlike other big lotteries that generate just a few big winners, Spain’s Christmas lottery aims to share the wealth, with thousands of numbers getting a prize.

“On the Wednesday I signed for a bank loan [to buy the store], on the Thursday the lottery ticket seller gave me a ticket as a gift, and on the Monday I won,” Arturo Aguirre, owner of the Kalko stationery store, who won €320,000 two years ago on December 22 (the day each year when the lottery is drawn), said.

The father of two teenage boys said winning the money had had a hugely soothing effect, “as if they operated on the nerves.”

 

A so happy birth

One man behind this lucky turn of events was Lino Cuervo, the local lottery ticket seller, whose shop is just a few metres away from the stationery store.

That year, he became Father Christmas, earning his customers €416 million in winning tickets out of a nationwide total of €2.2 billion.

He and his family also profited from winning tickets, prompting such an outburst of merriment and partying that his daughter went into labour and gave birth the next day.

The Christmas lottery has been held uninterrupted in Spain since 1812, even during the 1936-39 civil war when each side held its own draw during the conflict.

It has become a popular Christmas tradition in Spain with friends, colleagues and bar regulars banding together to buy tickets.

 

‘Postpones bankruptcy’

The decision of many winners to continue with their normal lives is not surprising.

A 2005 study by Sweden’s University of Gothenburg found that 62 per cent of those who won the lottery in that country had continued to work.

Another study published in 2010 by three US researchers analysed the evolution of close to 35,000 lottery winners in Florida between 1993 and 2002.

They found that the windfall did not solve their money problems in the long term.

“The results indicate that giving $50,000 to $150,000 (Dh183,655 to Dh550,965) to people only postpones bankruptcy,” the study said.

“Specifically, while these recipients are 50 per cent less likely than small winners to file for bankruptcy immediately after winning, they are more likely to file for bankruptcy three to five years after winning,” it added.

Javier Gaite, a financial adviser specialising in income management, said the best option was to save money, pay off any existing debt and “invest carefully”.

 

‘Still haven’t touched it’

Many of those interviewed by AFP did just that, including some of the 25 employees of the El Mentidero de la Villa restaurant.

Then chef Jose Ynglada won big — €3.5 million.

“I still haven’t touched it. It’s in my daughters’ fund, in the bank,” said Ynglada, who now works in another restaurant and has no intention of quitting as chef.

It’s the same story — albeit with only around €100,000 — for Daniel Drouet, an Ecuadorean waiter at El Mentidero de la Villa.

He has placed his winnings in a fund at an international bank, with a view of potentially opening his own business later.

“I don’t want to hurry, I want to think about it and see,” he said.

One man who did quit his job was head chef Daniel Domingo.

Instead, he opened a shop selling — guess what? Lottery tickets. The business was financed along with his wife and another colleague using their combined winnings of €360,000.

Expand

Share your views

More from Spain

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeSpain

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Spain

Spain plans to replace ‘Nazi’ time zone for GMT

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party