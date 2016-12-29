Mobile
Russia arrests 7 for plotting New Year terror attacks

FSB says the suspects were preparing attacks in Moscow on the orders from Daesh in Syria

Gulf News
 

MAKHACHKALA, Russia: Russia’s security agencies have arrested seven people suspected of preparing New Year terror attacks in Moscow on orders from the Daesh group in Syria.

Russia’s main domestic security and counter-terrorism agency, the FSB, said on Thursday its agents arrested the suspects in the North Caucasus province of Dagestan. The FSB said the suspects were preparing attacks with automatic weapons and explosives in crowded places.

Islamist insurgents in Dagestan have mounted frequent attacks on police and officials, and some have sworn allegiance to the Daesh group.

Russia has waged an air campaign in Syria since September 2015 in support of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have said that thousands of citizens of Russia and other ex-Soviet nations have joined the Daesh in Syria.

