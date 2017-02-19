Putin critic leaves Russia for treatment after ‘poisoning’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Putin critic leaves Russia for treatment after ‘poisoning’

Tests in laboratories abroad found high levels of heavy metals in his blood

Gulf News
 

Moscow: A Russian opposition politician who fell into a coma due to poisoning this month has left the country for treatment abroad after his condition improved, his lawyer said on Sunday.

“This morning, Vladimir Kara-Murza flew out of the country ... to go through rehabilitation treatment after his second acute poisoning,” lawyer Vadim Prokhorov wrote on his Facebook page.

“The diagnosis in his hospital discharge report is still the same: ‘toxic influence of an unknown substance’,” he added.

Kara-Murza, 35, previously experienced sharp deterioration of health due to poisoning two years ago, which included kidney failure and nearly killed him.

Tests in laboratories abroad found high levels of heavy metals in his blood, but the Russian Investigative Committee denied his request to probe whether he was a target of intentional poisoning.

His family said that the latest collapse, which saw him put on a ventilator and renal dialysis in a Russian hospital, could be a result of the 2015 incident.

Kara-Murza was an ally of the late opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead close to the Kremlin in February 2015.

He currently works with the Open Russia foundation of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who served 10 years in jail after openly opposing President Vladimir Putin.

Prokhorov said that Kara-Murza plans to continue his political work. The lawyer said that most likely Kara-Murza was intentionally poisoned.

Besides his work with Khodorkovsky, Kara-Murza has been deeply involved in lobbying in the US for the expansion of the Magnitsky Act, which Prokhorov said “could be one of the reasons” for the poisoning because it targets Russian elites.

The 2012 sanctions list originally targeted Russian officials involved in the case of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky who died in prison after uncovering a government corruption scheme.

Since it was passed it has been expanded to include other individuals, including the Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, who was added only in January.

More from Russia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeRussia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Russia

Russia’s ambassador to UN dies unexpectedly

Framed Gallery

Pics: Light plane crashes into a Melbourne mall

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world