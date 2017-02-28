Investigators raid Russian opposition journalist’s flat

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Investigators raid Russian opposition journalist’s flat

Svetova has focused on writing about prisoner abuse in high-profile cases and has interviewed many of them in jail

Gulf News
 

Moscow: Investigators on Tuesday searched the flat of prominent opposition journalist Zoya Svetova, her husband Viktor Dzyadko said.

“About 10 people are taking part in the search” which began more than two hours ago, Dzyadko said by telephone.

Svetova, 57, who writes hard-hitting articles for opposition media including New Times magazine, has focused on writing about prisoner abuse in high-profile cases and has interviewed many of them in jail.

Until last year, she was a long-time member of a public commission that monitors jail conditions in Moscow.

Writing on Facebook, rights lawyer Anna Stavitskaya, said those conducting the search were from Russia’s Investigative Committee that probes serious crime.

Stavitskaya, who went to Svetova’s flat to support her, said the search was linked to a case of embezzlement from the state by the former Yukos oil company headed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky dating back 14 years.

Khodorkovsky was arrested in 2003 after openly opposing Vladimir Putin during his first term as president, and went on to spend a decade in jail on tax evasion charges. He now lives in London.

Svetova has published articles on the website of Khodorkovsky’s Open Russia foundation.

Officers were reading documents and downloading files from computers, Stavitskaya said.

A source familiar with the situation told Interfax news agency that the search was looking for “materials and evidence about an incident of money laundering that is part of the ‘big’ Yukos case.”

The source said investigators believe money was laundered “through financing of various organisations and specific people.”

Khodorkovsky wrote on Twitter: “They’ve come to search Zoya Svetova’s flat over the Yukos case ... They’ve completely lost it.”

Rights activists including Lev Ponomaryov of For Human Rights movement gathered outside Svetova’s flat but were not allowed in by investigators.

“We are acquaintances and friends. We want to observe what is happening with the search — whether or not it is lawful,” said Ponomaryov.

More from Russia

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeRussia

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Russia

Gunning for success

Framed Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays