Bloodied Ukrainian town waits for guns to fall silent

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bloodied Ukrainian town waits for guns to fall silent

Fighting that began on Sunday claimed to have killed 35 people in the eastern war zone

Gulf News
 

Kiev: Workers on Saturday struggled to restore power to a flashpoint Ukrainian town as a deadline loomed for government forces and rebels to pull back their weapons after surging violence killed dozens.

Ukrainian officials and Russian-backed insurgents say the fighting that began on Sunday has killed 35 people in the eastern war zone — a level of bloodshed not seen since the height of the conflict in 2015.

The violence erupted as US President Donald Trump seeks to build a friendship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin with some analysts linking the escalation to the potential thaw in ties.

Russia and Ukraine as well as the rebels have agreed on a midnight (2200 GMT) deadline for the withdrawal of all heavy weapons from Avdiivka — an industrial town of 25,000 which has been on the front line of the fighting.

AFP correspondents in the town said the night and morning passed relatively calmly compared to previous ones.

But the Ukrainian army said one of its soldiers had been killed in the area.

“Tonight, we saw shelling on the outskirts of Avdiivka but there were no major attacks on the city itself,” regional police spokeswoman Nataliya Shyman told AFP.

Most residents of this blue-collar town work in a major coke plant that has been heavily damaged by the shelling.

The town remained without electricity on Saturday and with only sporadic power supplies to heat homes against the winter chill and limited supplies of water.

The giant plant provides electricity for much of the region and has been the target of previous deadly rebel attacks.

Plant spokesman Dmytro Murashko told AFP that work brigades would try again Saturday to repair broken power lines after shelling halted their earlier efforts.

Friday was one of the bloodiest days with nine civilians killed — two of them inside the town.

The call to withdraw heavy weapons was under the coordination of mediators from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

It provides for the “withdrawal by 5 February 2017 into permanent storage sites of all weapons regulated by Minsk agreements to the distances defined in them and beyond the respective lines.”

The Minsk deal was signed in February 2015 and defined a step-by-step solution to one of Europe’s bloodiest conflicts since the 1990s Balkans wars.

It has since been repeatedly broken — prompting Wednesday’s meeting of negotiators to call for the warring sides to ensure “strict adherence to (a) full and comprehensive cessation of fire”.

Despite Wednesday’s talks the fighting has continued and seen dozens of homes destroyed and many afraid to walk the streets because of snipers and incoming shells.

The separatists’ sudden assault came after a monthlong spell of relative calm in the 33-month war in an escalation that has sharpened the world’s focus on the bloodshed in the European Union’s back yard.

The conflict began shortly after Ukraine ousted its Russian-back leader in February 2014.

Moscow responded by annexing Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in March 2014 before allegedly plotting the eastern insurgency to keep Ukraine under its thumb after its tilt toward the West.

The Kremlin sees most of the former Soviet Union as part of its geopolitical sphere of influence.

That stance has been strongly disputed by Washington and European leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Washington’s UN ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday condemned Russia’s “aggressive actions” in Ukraine — a surprising attack given Trump’s supportive stance towards Putin.

The US criticism of Moscow was likely welcomed in Kiev because Ukrainian officials have been concerned over Trump’s overtures toward Putin and his interest in working with the Russian leader on other global crises such as Syria.

Russia denies any responsibility for the conflict and blames the United States for igniting the protests that tilted Ukraine towards the West.

More from Russia

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeRussia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Russia

Outrage as Russia goes easy on domestic abuse

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Kuwait’s new opera house catches fire

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body