Wilders at election campaign launch says to crack down on ‘Moroccan scum’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wilders at election campaign launch says to crack down on ‘Moroccan scum’

Anti-Muslim, anti-EU Freedom Party ahead in polls

Gulf News
 

Spijkenisse: Geert Wilders launched his election campaign on Saturday, promising to crack down on “Moroccan scum” he said were making the streets unsafe and urging the Dutch to “regain” their country with a vote for his anti-Muslim, anti-EU Freedom Party.

Wilders was surrounded by police and security guards during a walkabout in his party’s stronghold of Spijkenisse, part of the ethnically diverse industrial area surrounding the vast port of Rotterdam.

“There is a lot of Moroccan scum in Holland who make the streets unsafe,” he said. “If you want to regain your country, make the Netherlands for the people of the Netherlands again, then you can only vote for one party.” Wilders — who has lived in hiding since the 2004 murder by an Islamist of Dutch filmmaker Theo van Gogh — hopes a global upsurge in populism will propel him to power in the March 15 parliamentary election. His campaign pledges include a ban on Muslim immigration, shuttering all mosques and leaving the European Union.

But social policies were more important to many of his supporters waiting to see him in Spijkenisse’s market.

“The most important thing for me is bringing the pension/sage back down to 65,” said Wil Fens, 59, who works as a crane operator at the port.

A few protesters held up placards labelling Wilders an extremist.

Wilders said Dutch voters would defy “elite fearmongering” to put him in power, which in turn would boost French far-right ally Marine Le Pen and the Alternative for Germany party, both hoping to transform European politics in elections this year.

Wilders’ party leads in opinion polls with 17 per cent, a whisker ahead of the pro-business Liberals of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who closed the gap by matching some of his anti-immigration rhetoric and getting an electoral boost from a surging economy.

But even if he wins, Wilders would struggle to form a government since most major parties have ruled out joining a coalition with him, viewing his policies as offensive or sometimes unconstitutional.

The fragmented political landscape means a coalition government of four or more parties is all but inevitable.

“Despite all the hate and fearmongering of the elite both in Britain and Brussels people took their fate in their own/stands,” he said of Britain’s June 23 vote to leave the European Union. “I think that will happen in Holland, in France, Austria and in Germany,” he said.

In December, Wilders was convicted of inciting discrimination for leading supporters in a chant that they wanted “Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!” Moroccans in the country.

A study published by the Social Affairs Ministry on Tuesday found that up to 40 per cent of the Turks and Moroccans in the Netherlands do not feel they belong or are accepted.

More from Netherlands

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeNetherlands

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Netherlands

Right for elections in Europe

Framed Gallery

SpaceX launches rocket with cargo for ISS crew

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket