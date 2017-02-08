Mobile
Pope issues stinging criticism of Myanmar's treatment of Rohingyas

Pontiff berates torture and murder of Myanmar's minority Rohingyas, simply because they want to live their culture and their Muslim faith

Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis leads his Wednesday general audience at the Paul VI audience hall in Vatican City February 8, 2017.
 

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a stinging criticism of atrocities against Myanmar's minority Rohingyas, saying they have been tortured and killed "simply because they want to live their culture and their Muslim faith."

The pope issued a strong defense of the Rohingyas in unprepared remarks at his weekly audience following last week's UN report that said security forces in the north of the country had carried out mass killings, gang rapes and had burned villages.

