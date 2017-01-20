Mobile
8 reported alive in rubble of Italian hotel hit by avalanche

Survivors found two days after avalanche that tore through the mountain resort; some 30 people believed trapped inside

  • Rescuers stand by two cars submerged in snow as they work in front of the Rigopiano Hotel, following an avalanImage Credit: AP
  • Italian firefighters search for survivors after an avalanche buried a hotel near Farindola, central Italy, ThuImage Credit: AP
  • Undated photo shows the spa Hotel Rigopiano, in central Italy. Image Credit: AP
  • A police helicopter hovers above the town of Farindola, central Italy, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Image Credit: AP
 

Farindola, Italy: At least eight people were found alive in the rubble of an Italian hotel Friday, two days after an avalanche tore through the mountain resort and trapped an estimated 30 people inside, rescue crews reported.

"We found people alive. We're pulling them out. Send us a helicopter," a rescuer said over firefighters' radio, overheard by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia who was making his way on foot toward the disaster site.

The radio report, which first came in at around 11 am (1000 GMT), was repeated three more times, with firefighters saying the survivors were still under the rubble and warning the helicopter might have to wait until they were extracted.

Air ambulance

Three helicopters landed at the scene, including an air ambulance, said Borgia and AP Producer Paolo Santalucia, who were turned away by the rescue crews about a kilometer (half a mile) from the remains of the Hotel Rigopiano, located about 30 miles (45 kilometers) from the coastal city of Pescara, at an altitude of about 4,000 feet (1,200 meters).

The ANSA news agency said the number of possible new survivors was six.

About 30 people were trapped inside the luxury Hotel Rigopiano when the avalanche hit on Wednesday afternoon, with two people initially surviving the devastation and reporting the emergency.

Search and rescue teams had maintained the hope of finding survivors even though the avalanche dumped up to five meters (17 feet) of snow on the hotel.

"We are hoping that the ceiling collapsed partially in some places and that someone remained underneath," rescuer Lorenzo Gagliardi told SKY Tg24.

Two bodies were recovered on the first day of searching and RAI state TV reported two more had been located but not yet removed. The operations have been hampered by difficulty in accessing the remote hotel.

Workers have been clearing a seven-kilometer (5.5-mile) road to bring in heavier equipment but it can handle only one-way traffic.

Hotel Rigopiano

 

This undated photo shows the spa Hotel Rigopiano, in central Italy. Rescue workers reported no signs of life Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at this four-star hotel buried by an avalanche in the mountains of earthquake-stricken central Italy. Two bodies were recovered of the estimated 30 people trapped inside as the risk of more avalanches slowed the search effort. (AP Photo/Alessio Ferreo)

 

 

Italian hotel ruins Rigopiano

 

An aerial view of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. A hotel in the mountainous region hit again by quakes has been covered by an avalanche, with reports of dead. Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo, on Wednesday evening. (Italian Firefighters via AP)


Alpine corps rescuer Milan Walter told SKY that they were considering whether to ferry more personnel in by helicopter as was done Thursday.

 

A convoy of rescue vehicles made slow progress to the hotel, blocked by snow piled three meters (10 feet) high in some places, fallen trees and rocks.

By late Thursday, only 25 vehicles had arrived, along with 135 rescue workers, and civil protection authorities said part of the night was spent trying to widen the road.

The first rescue teams had arrived on skis early Thursday, and firefighters were dropped in by helicopter. Snowmobiles were also being mobilized.

Days of heavy snowfall had knocked out electricity and phone lines in many central Italian towns and hamlets, and the hotel phones went down early Wednesday, just as the first of four powerful earthquakes struck the region.

Italy
