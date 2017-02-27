In Ukraine, separatists issue ultimatum to end rail blockade

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

In Ukraine, separatists issue ultimatum to end rail blockade

For the past month, a group of Ukrainian lawmakers and veterans have blocked some rail traffic in eastern regions

Gulf News
 

KIEV: Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Monday they would take control of Ukraine-run businesses in rebel-held areas if the Ukrainian government does not end a rail blockade that has halted coal supplies.

For the past month, a group of Ukrainian lawmakers and veterans have blocked some rail traffic in eastern regions — a move opposed by the government as it prevents coal produced in separatist territory from reaching Ukrainian power plants and the steel industry, whose exports are a keystone of the economy.

In a joint statement, leaders of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR) said the blockade had caused many businesses to suffer in rebel-held areas and that it went against the spirit of the 2015 Minsk peace agreement.

“We are forced to announce that if by midnight on Wednesday the blockade is not taken down, we will introduce a system of external management on all companies registered in Ukraine’s jurisdiction that operate in the DNR and LNR,” leaders Alexander Zakharchenko and Igor Plotnitsky said.

They also said they would stop selling coal to Ukraine and send future coal supplies to Russia or elsewhere.

Ukraine’s largest steel producer, Metinvest, is one of the biggest employers in eastern regions on both sides of the front line. The blockade has already forced it to halt production temporarily at one of its mills and several coal mines.

Metinvest said it would be “unacceptable” for separatist officials to take control of its businesses in rebel-held areas, saying this would force it to halt the affected operations.

“In those specific businesses alone, almost 20,000 people would face redundancy. This would inevitably be followed by the dismissal of people at related businesses ... and contractors, which would lead to social upheaval,” Metinvest said in emailed comments.

Heorhiy Tuka, Ukraine’s deputy minister for issues relating to rebel territories, dismissed the separatists’ threat to seize the companies.

“It’s an attempt to scare us,” he said in a statement published by website InfoResist, saying the separatists did not have the ability to manage the large industrial companies.

In government-controlled areas, the economic impact of the blockade is already being felt.

The government has warned that low coal stocks in power plants could lead to rolling blackouts, while the central bank has said it could take emergency measures if the supply squeeze hits steelmakers’ export revenue.

Ukraine stands to lose up to $2 billion (Dh7.34 billion) in foreign currency revenue if the blockade continues, according to President Petro Poroshenko.

More from Europe

tags from this story

Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEurope

tags

Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Europe

Victim quits Vatican abuse panel
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat