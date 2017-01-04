Suspected Daesh scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Suspected Daesh scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial

Defendant, a 20-year-old Syrian, allegedly fought with the militia in his war-torn homeland for two years before arriving in Germany as a refugee

Image Credit: AFP
Policemen secure the area in front of Berlin's Supreme Court, which is starting a trial against alleged Islamic State jihadist Shaas Al Mohammad.
Gulf News
 

Berlin: An alleged Daesh militant accused of scoping out potential targets for an attack in Berlin, including the Brandenburg Gate and Reichstag building, went on trial in Germany on Wednesday.

It was the country’s first trial of a suspected Daesh militant deployed to Germany from Syria during the chaotic 2015 refugee influx - in contrast to “lone wolf” attacks or plots by extremists who were radicalised elsewhere.

The defendant, 20-year-old Syrian national Shaas al-Mohammad, allegedly fought with the Islamist militia in his war-torn homeland for two years before arriving in Germany as a refugee in August 2015.

Dressed in a blue pullover and a black cap, Mohammad kept his eyes on his interpreter and remained silent as his lawyers tried in vain to convince the judge to hold the hearings behind closed doors due to his young age.

Two police trucks were parked outside the entrance, with officers armed with machine guns guarding the proceedings.

Mohammad was standing trial at a special state security court in Berlin on charges of membership of a foreign terrorist organisation, which carries up to 10 years in jail, and military weapons law violations.

The trial comes just over two weeks after an Daesh extremist from Tunisia allegedly ploughed a truck through a Berlin Christmas market in an attack that killed 12 people.

Prosecutors claim the defendant joined the jihadist group as a teenager in mid-2013, taking part in combat operations, handling an AK-47 assault rifle and supplying food to fighters.

He arrived in Germany near the peak of a mass influx of people fleeing Syria, Iraq and other crisis-torn countries that brought almost 900,000 asylum seekers to Europe’s biggest economy in 2015.

He allegedly stayed in “close contact” with Daesh and repeatedly visited the German capital until February 2016 to scout out landmark targets and busy tourist sites for an attack.

Among the suspected targets was the area around the glass-domed Reichstag parliament building, the nearby Brandenburg Gate monument and the busy shopping square Alexanderplatz.

He then allegedly “passed the information about the potential attack targets onto his contacts at the Daesh”, said the court in a statement.

“In addition, he arranged to send at least one person to Syria as a fighter and offered his services as a contact person for potential attackers in Germany,” it added.

But Mohammad only admitted to selling supplies to Daesh members, and denied having any contact with anyone of consequence in the jihadist group.

The young Syrian was arrested on March 22 last year and has been in pre-trial detention ever since. The court has set 25 hearings until April.

Germany has been shocked by a spate of Daesh-claimed attacks, and some foiled plots which a growing rightwing populist movement has blamed on the open-door refugee policy of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In some cases last year, the jihadists were home-grown, while others were migrants and refugees.

More attacks are feared when some of the 400-odd German jihadists still in Syria and Iraq return home.

In June last year, police arrested three Syrian men over an alleged plan to use guns and suicide vests in an Daesh attack in Duesseldorf.

In July, a 17-year-old Afghan refugee wounded five people in an axe rampage on a train before police shot him dead.

Days later a 27-year-old Syrian blew himself up outside a music festival, wounding 15 people.

In October, police say they prevented an attack on a Berlin airport by a Syrian refugee, 22-year-old Jaber al-Bakr.

Bakr evaded a police raid but was caught by Syrian compatriots soon after and handed over to police. Two days later, he was found hanged in his cell.

December saw the worst Daesh-claimed attack when Tunisian suspect Anis Amri, 24, allegedly drove a hijacked truck into a packed Berlin Christmas market.

The attack claimed 12 lives. Amri was shot dead four days later in Italy after firing first at police there.

Germany’s domestic security service estimates that the number of radical Islamists in Germany rose above 9,000 last year, from some 3,800 in 2011.

About 550 of them are considered dangerous and capable of a violent attack.

More from Germany

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGNTunisia
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeGermany

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Germany

Gun used by Amri matches Berlin attack weapon

Framed Gallery

Annual new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest