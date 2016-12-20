Mobile
Daesh claims Berlin Christmas market truck attack

News agency linked to militant group says its 'soldier' carried out attack that killed 12

Image Credit: Reuters
A child of a refugee wears a shirt reading "Love for everyone - hate for nobody" to commemorate the 12 victims of a truck that ploughed into a crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016.
 

Berlin: A Daesh "soldier" carried out a truck attack that killed 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market, a news agency linked to the militant group said Tuesday.

"A soldier of [Daesh] carried out the Berlin operation in response to appeals to target citizens of coalition countries," the Daesh-linked Amaq news agency said in a statement posted online.

The statement did not identify the attacker.

The truck was rammed into shoppers at the Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing 12 people and wounding dozens more in what German Chancellor Angela Merkel said was a likely "terrorist" attack.

Police arrested a Pakistani asylum-seeker soon after the attack but released him on Tuesday for lack of evidence, leaving investigators to pursue their hunt for the real perpetrator.

While Germany has so far been spared the devastating militant carnage that has hit neighbouring France and Belgium, it has suffered a spate of attacks this year.

In some cases, the assaults have been claimed by Daesh and carried out by asylum seekers.

On July 18, a 17-year-old asylum-seeker wielding an axe and a knife attacked passengers on a Bavarian train, injuring five people, before being shot dead by police.

The Daesh group released a video purportedly featuring the attacker announcing he would carry out an "operation" in Germany, and presenting himself as a "soldier of the caliphate".

A US-led military coalition that includes Germany has been carrying out air strikes against Daesh positions in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeGermany

