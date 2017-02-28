Mystery as murder probe opened over missing French family

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mystery as murder probe opened over missing French family

Bloodstains found in the house in a suburb of the western city of Nantes so far match the DNA of three of the four missing persons

Gulf News
 

Rennes, France: The disappearance of a family of four nearly two weeks ago, leaving behind a home “frozen in time”, has prompted a murder probe in a case that has stumped the nation.

Bloodstains found in the house in a suburb of the western city of Nantes so far match the DNA of three of the four missing persons, prosecutor Pierre Sennes said late on Monday.

The Troadec family — Pascal and Brigitte, both aged around 50, their son Sebastien, 21, and his sister Charlotte, 18 — have not been seen since February 16.

Sennes said a probe has been opened into murder, abduction and illegal confinement in a case that has prompted lurid headlines.

Several reports recalled a murder in 2011 of five members of the same family, also in the Nantes area, noting that Sebastien attended the same high school as one of the victims.

The father, Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, remains at large and is the suspect of an international arrest warrant.

Neighbours and a source close to the probe said Sebastien had had psychological problems and Pascal had suffered from depression in the past.

Sennes noted that Sebastien had been sentenced to carry out community service after being convicted in 2013, when he was a minor, for making death threats on his blog.

But classmates of Sebastien’s interviewed by French media described a quiet, friendly youth, with one saying he was “always ready to help out”.

Both Sebastien and Charlotte had been at the family home during the just-ended school holidays.

Sennes said investigators had been unable to find Sebastien’s car. The parents’ car was parked outside the house.

The prosecutor said bloodstains were found throughout the two-storey house, including on Sebastien’s cell phone and on Brigitte’s watch, as well as efforts to wipe some of them away.

No toothbrushes or hairbrushes were found in the house, and the beds had been stripped, with some sheets drying on an indoor rack.

Food was going off in the refrigerator and there were dishes in the sink, Sennes said, adding that there had been no activity in any of the four family members’ bank accounts, and their cell phones had not been activated since February 17.

Sebastien’s cell phone was the last to be switched off, he said.

“It’s as if the life of the house was frozen in time,” Sennes said.

More from France

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeFrance

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
royal baby

Also In France

French race: Macron builds party machine

Framed Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays