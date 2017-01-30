Left-wing Hamon to contest French election

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Left-wing Hamon to contest French election

Partial primary results show Socialist nomination goes to Hamon over centrist rival Valls

Image Credit: AFP
Victorious Benoit Hamon (R) shakes hands with defeated candidate Manuel Valls (L) next to French Socialist Party leader Jean-Christophe Cambadelis (C).
 

Paris: French leftwinger Benoit Hamon clinched the Socialist nomination to run for president, partial results showed Sunday, as a fresh scandal engulfed conservative election frontrunner Francois Fillon.

Results from a Socialist primary runoff vote showed Hamon beating his centrist rival Manuel Valls with 58.65 percent of the vote in a clear victory for the traditional left-wing of the party.

“Benoit Hamon won decisively,” Valls said in a concession speech.

“Benoit Hamon is henceforth the candidate of our political family,” added the former prime minister.

The victory is another upset in an election seen as highly unpredictable, with the 49-year-old former education minister viewed as an outsider only three weeks ago.

His nomination completes the line-up of the main candidates in the two-round election in April and May which pollsters forecast will confirm France’s shift to the right after five years of unpopular Socialist rule.

The candidates include rightwing Republicans party frontrunner Francois Fillon, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, as well as centrist Emmanuel Macron who some analysts see as likely to benefit from the Socialists’ tilt left.

Fillon, who was also a long-shot until he clinched the Republicans nomination in November, has consistently been tipped to become France’s next leader.

But his campaign has been in turmoil since last Wednesday when a newspaper reported his wife had been paid around 500,000 euros (Dh1.97 million) over eight years for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary aide.

Those allegations have sparked a preliminary judicial enquiry, but there was more bad news for Fillon on Sunday.

Investigative website Mediapart and the Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported Fillon had used his parliamentary allowance to pocket up to 25,000 euros while working as a senator.

Fillon sees ‘plot’

In a defiant speech on Sunday in front of thousands of supporters in Paris, Fillon said he would not let himself be “intimidated”.

“It’s more than me as a person that is in the crosshairs, it’s a higher idea of France that they want to take down mid-flight,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche, he denounced a “plot” against him and French democracy.

It remains unclear how the allegations will affect him or the outcome of the vote, which is being closely watched after the Brexit referendum in Britain and Donald Trump’s triumph in the United States.

After five years of rule by Socialist President Francois Hollande, France is pessimistic about its economic prospects and fearful about terrorism and immigration.

Far-right leader Le Pen believes the nationalist sentiment that influenced British and American voters in 2016 will also carry her to the French presidency in what would be a profound shock for the continent.

“The French are rightfully asking themselves: Who is the real Fillon? Is this not a man who likes money and who manoeuvred to enrich himself?” she told TF1 television on Saturday.

But her National Front party is also embroiled in its own expenses scandal over money from the European parliament.

Macron hopes

Hamon’s victory and Fillon’s woes could benefit Macron, the youngest candidate in the race at 39 who quit Hollande’s government last year to start his own political movement, En Marche (On the Move).

The former economy minister and investment banker has been drawing crowds of thousands to rallies around the country and polls show him creeping up on Fillon and Le Pen.

A Hamon victory would “open up opportunities,” said Cedric Lecomte-Swetchine, a Macron supporter handing out flyers in north-west Paris on Sunday morning. “It would create space for people to rally behind Macron,” he said.

Hamon has pitched himself as a man of fresh ideas for the left, promising to bring in universal basic income — a state handout to all adults, irrespective of income — and new environmental protections.

He also wants to levy taxes on robots, legalise cannabis, introduce stricter rules on chemical products, and introduce a new corps of state inspectors to combat discrimination.

“Hamon represents principles of citizenship, solidarity and the sharing of wealth that are more the principles of the left,” 60-year-old architect Annick Descamps told AFP as she voted in northwest Paris.

He won a first round of the primary last Sunday and picked up important endorsements from rivals this week.

Valls, prime minister under Hollande until December, lampooned his programme as unworkable and labelled him him a dreamer.

The bill for his universal income programme, envisaged for sometime after 2020, was estimated at a staggering 480 billion euros annually by an economic research unit at Sciences Po university in Paris.

More from France

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Sarkozy
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeFrance

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In France

EU parliament to take funds from Le Pen salary

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis