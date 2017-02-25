French legal probe ratchets up pressure on Fillon election bid

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

French legal probe ratchets up pressure on Fillon election bid

Process unlikely to be concluded before election

Image Credit: AP
French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon acknowledging applause after hisspeech during a campaign meeting in Maisons-Alfort, outside Paris
Gulf News
 

PARIS: French prosecutors’ decision to launch a full judicial inquiry into claims that presidential candidate Francois Fillon paid his family for fake jobs leaves him facing a fraught two months before elections, commentators said on Saturday.

Fillon, who was previously leading the race as the right wing standard-bearer, will be investigated by three magistrates over allegations of embezzling public funds and misappropriating corporate assets, prosecutors said on Friday.

The 62-year-old former prime minister had until now been subject to a preliminary probe. An editorial in Le Parisien newspaper on Saturday said the move to a full investigation represented a “surge in the pressure” on Fillon.

The left-wing Liberation said he now faced a “perilous period, both legally and politically”.

Fillon has not been charged at this point, but investigating magistrates have the power to bring charges or can choose to drop the case.

With the first round of the election taking place on April 23, the timing of the magistrates’ decision could have a significant bearing on the outcome.

Far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen has been bolstered by the scandal and has overtaken Fillon in the polls over the past month.

But the latest surveys before the prosecutors’ decision showed that Fillon had regained ground and was neck-and-neck with 39-year-old centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in second place.

Fillon did not refer to the new legal move in a speech near Paris late on Friday, but complained he had been “relentlessly attacked” during the campaign.

He denies wrongdoing but has said he would drop out of the race if he is charged, although he later appeared to backtrack and said he would put his fate in the hands of voters.

The devout Catholic won the conservative nomination by campaigning as a “clean” candidate unsullied by the scandals of his rivals.

But since January he has been fighting claims by Le Canard Enchaine newspaper that he had used allowances to pay his British-born wife Penelope at least 680,000 euros (Dh2.64 million) over some 15 years as a parliamentary aide.

Although French lawmakers are allowed to employ family members, it is unclear what work Penelope did and she did not have a pass to the National Assembly building.

Lawyers for the couple said they were confident the investigators would find them “innocent, at last”.

The Canard Enchaine has alleged Fillon’s wife was also paid tens of thousands of euros by a literary review, the Revue des Deux Mondes, owned by her husband’s billionaire friend, Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere.

Magistrates will investigate whether this amounts to misappropriation of corporate assets.

The paper also reported that two of Fillon’s children were paid as parliamentary advisers for brief periods.

The Fillons have argued that Penelope was legitimately employed and the couple’s lawyers say they have provided proof of the work she did.

But after the allegations emerged, French television broadcast a 2007 interview in which Penelope told a British journalist she had never been her husband’s assistant.

Fillon has dismissed the claims as politically motivated but has acknowledged that his presidential bid had become “difficult”, with hecklers often targeting him at campaign stops.

Macron, a former economy minister, has moved rapidly from outsider to a front-runner and got a potential boost this week when veteran centrist Francois Bayrou formed an alliance with him.

But Macron, who has never won elected office, faces criticism from rivals that his programme is too vague.

While Le Pen is forecast to win the most votes in the first round, polls currently show she would be beaten by either Fillon or Macron in the all-important runoff on May 7.

The 48-year-old National Front leader is facing her own expenses scandal.

Her personal assistant was charged this week over allegations she was unlawfully paid from funds that Le Pen receives from the European Parliament, where she has a seat.

Le Pen on Friday refused to attend questioning by anti-corruption investigators, saying she would only speak to them after the election.

The presidential race remains highly uncertain with the unstable international picture — from Donald Trump and Brexit to the surge of right wing nationalism in countries such as the Netherlands — is mirrored by an anti-establishment mood in France.

More from France

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGNNicolas Sarkozy
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeFrance

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Nicolas Sarkozy
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In France

Hollande hit backs at Trump over Paris criticism

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe