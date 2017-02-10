French farmer given suspended fine for helping migrants

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

French farmer given suspended fine for helping migrants

Cedric Herrou, 37, was tried for illegally helping migrants across the French-Italian border under the noses of the French police

Image Credit: AFP
French farmer Cedric Herrou speaks to journalists as he leaves the Nice court house on February 10, 2017, after his trial for illegally assisting migrants. Herrou, who has become one of the symbols of Europe's migrant crisis after helping Africans to slip into the country from Italy, was given a suspended fine of 3,000 euros on February 10.
Gulf News
 

NICE, France A French farmer who has become one of the symbols of Europe’s migrant crisis after helping Africans to slip into the country was given a suspended fine of 3,000 euros ($3,200, Dh11,744) on Friday.

Cedric Herrou, 37, was tried for illegally helping migrants across the French-Italian border under the noses of the French police, and then giving them accommodation.

The sentence is far lighter than the eight-month prison term that prosecutors had requested.

Herrou was unrepentant before hearing the verdict, saying he would not stop helping people who had come to Europe.

“We will continue to act despite the threats from the state and the prosecutor,” he told Europe 1 radio.

At his trial last month, he said he was compelled to help migrants “because it has to be done... families are suffering.”

A small group of Herrou’s supporters gathered in the drizzle outside the court building in Nice on Friday.

He is one of several people to appear in court in southern France recently charged with illegally assisting migrants who have travelled up through Europe after crossing the Mediterranean in rickety boats.

Their cases have pitched the spirit of solidarity against the letter of the law at a time when border controls and migration have become hot issues in the run-up to this year’s presidential and legislative elections in France.

On January 7, a court acquitted researcher Pierre-Alain Mannoni, who had faced a six-month suspended jail sentence for aiding Eritrean migrants who entered France from Italy.

More from France

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeFrance

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In France

On hallowed ground

Framed Gallery

More whales strand in New Zealand

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE