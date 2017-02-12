After much hardship, refugee finds a home with French family

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

After much hardship, refugee finds a home with French family

As anti-immigrant sentiment and anti-Muslim views find footing in Europe and elsewhere, the Gandais family has found welcoming a refugee into the house to be a source of happiness

Gulf News
 

Palaiseau, France: When the Gandais family decided to host a refugee at their home in a middle-class neighbourhood outside Paris, they assumed their guest would be a Syrian or an Iraqi fleeing war.

Instead, a 25-year-old journalist with a young family in the former French colony of Guinea is the person sleeping gratefully in their spare bedroom, sharing unfamiliar food and nourishing hopes for a better life.

As anti-immigrant sentiment and anti-Muslim views find footing in Europe and elsewhere, the Gandais family has found welcoming a refugee into the house to be a source of happiness.

“The experience is much more enriching than costing,” says Loic Gandais, 56, a public servant for the Paris region.

His wife, Murielle Gandais, 54, first raised the idea last summer, responding to the French government’s call for solidarity amid the migrant crisis in Europe. She and Loic have three adult children in their 20s -two of whom are still living at home. Everyone quickly agreed they wanted to be a host family.

During a process not dissimilar to adoption, a humanitarian organisation, Samu social de Paris, visited the Gandais’ house to make sure they had a suitable bedroom available. A psychologist spoke with family members about their motivations and expectations for sheltering a stranger who had experienced difficulties they would find hard to comprehend.

“Someone’s coming who is fragile because he has experienced difficult things, is coming to France and is alone. That’s not easy. But at the same time, it’s someone who has things to share,” Murielle Gandais says.

The shy, tall young man selected to stay with them was Cheikh Ahmad, a married father of four-year-old twins from Guinea. He left his country and family behind two years ago because he felt his life was in danger from his reporting on a sensitive issue.

He asked for his last name and other personal details to be withheld because he still fears for his safety.

Ahmad lived for two months on the streets of Paris in a filthy camp of refugees periodically evacuated by police. He begged for money on the subway and saved enough to have his personal documents sent from Guinea to France so he could apply for asylum as a political refugee.

From the street, he went from staying with a Guinean friend to an overcrowded hotel paid for by social services until finally being welcomed by the Gandais family. Sitting on his wide, comfortable bed, smiling widely, Ahmad says he feels as if his dignity has been restored.

“Imagine living on the streets. It is not a life,” he said. “You cannot properly wash, you don’t eat well and when you sleep, often police or other people come to wake you up.”

Ahmad is a Muslim, hosted by a Christian family, but religion has not been a barrier to intimacy or acceptance on either side. He speaks French, English, a bit of Spanish and the three national languages of Guinea — Susu, Pular and Maninka.

Murielle and Loic are used to having a full house between their children’s friends and relatives. Murielle recalls it took Ahmad a while to open up about his life.

“In the beginning, we felt he didn’t want to talk about Guinea or anything,” she said.

After three months with the Gandais, Ahmad is at ease in the kitchen, sets the table and helps himself to food. He has gotten used to their rules and rituals, such as having the housekeeper clean his room and clothes as she does for other family members.

He feels comfortable enough to laugh out loud at the dinner table, although he still can’t stomach eating cheese — a staple of the French diet, he jokes.

Now that he has a part-time job as a salesman at a clothing store, Ahmad is starting to build a life in France. The Gandais often check on him, calling to see if everything is OK when he’s out and about. He can stay with his host family as long as he needs to afford his own apartment.

“I feel loved. I feel surrounded by people who care about me,” he said.

Ahmad says he looks forward to the future, when he will bring his wife and children to France.

“Everyone gets a turn at the hairdresser,” he said, quoting an African proverb that in Guinea is the equivalent of saying “good things come to those who wait.”

France granted refugee status to 26,531 people last year, compared to the 256,136 granted asylum in Germany. Samu social de Paris started recruiting host families in June, focuses on refugees who have obtained asylum but still are living in shelters or other short-term accommodations, if not in the street, program chief Nadege Letellier said.

About 30 French families have joined, and they are looking for others. The programme hopes to place at least 336 refugees in the Paris region over the next two years.

Most come from Afghanistan, Tibet, and several African countries like Sudan and Eritrea. Many are men under age 25 who have fled war, violence and persecution due to their ethnicity, sexual orientation or political activities. The program includes a few women as well.

Loic Gandais deeply regrets the “wave of xenophobia and racism” he thinks is being encouraged in France and Europe by populist far-right parties. Even though there has been a temporary stay on US President Donald Trump’s ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, he calls that policy “a nightmare.”

Murielle Gandais encourages other families to reach out to refugees, saying there is nothing to fear.

“There might be some difficulties, but in the end there can only be a positive outcome,” she said.

More from France

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Sudan
follow this tag on MGNSudan
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeFrance

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Sudan
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In France

Macron seen winning French presidential vote

Framed Gallery

Winners of the World Press Photo 2017

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone