South Korean prosecutors are denied Park Geun-hye scandal probe extension

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

South Korean prosecutors are denied Park Geun-hye scandal probe extension

Impeached president reiterates she did not act in her own interest in office

Gulf News
 

SEOUL: South Korean special prosecutors investigating impeached President Park Geun-hye were denied permission to extend their investigation and question her in person on Monday amid a graft scandal that threatens to topple her from office.

The special prosecutor’s office will make its final indictments before its investigation into the scandal, which has engulfed the highest levels of politics and business in South Korea, closes on Tuesday, spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters.

A Constitutional Court ruling on whether to uphold the impeachment, which would result in South Korea’s first democratically elected leader being thrown from office, is expected next month.

The office of Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, acting as president since Park was impeached by parliament in December, said Hwang had rejected a request by prosecutors for a 30-day extension of their investigation.

“The special prosecutor’s office regrets that the in-person questioning of the president could not happen and is deeply disappointed by the outcome,” Lee said.

The sticking point had been over the presidential office’s refusal to allow audio or video recordings of the questioning, resulting in a breakdown in negotiations last week, Lee said.

Prosecutors had sought to question Park as a suspect, he said.

The corruption scandal erupted last year over accusations that Park colluded with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back the president’s policy initiatives.

The scandal has led to weekly protests by tens of thousands of Koreans, not only those who want Park gone but also some who want to see her stay in power and blame North Korean agents for the political instability.

Park, 65, was stripped of her powers after parliament’s impeachment. She cannot be prosecuted while she remains president.

15 indictments

The scandal has also engulfed Samsung Group, South Korea’s largest chaebol, or conglomerate. Jay Y. Lee, the head of the smartphones-to-biopharmaceuticals conglomerate, was arrested on February 17 on suspicion that he had pledged bribes to a company and foundations backed by Choi to curry favour.

Park reiterated in a statement to the Constitutional Court read by her lawyer on Monday that she did not act in self-interest while in office. She also denied making improper demands or receiving illicit requests from Samsung.

Choi, Lee and Samsung also deny wrongdoing.

Prosecutors could issue up to another 15 indictments on Tuesday, including of Lee and other Samsung Group executives.

Their findings were expected to be disclosed by Friday at the latest.

Hwang’s office said the special prosecution investigation had served its purpose and it was in the country’s best interests for it to conclude as scheduled on Tuesday.

“After much deliberation, the acting president has decided that it would be best for the country’s stability to not extend the special investigation and for the prosecutors to take over,” said Hong Kwon-heui, a spokesman for Hwang.

Hwang, who was appointed prime minister by Park in 2015, is seen as a potential candidate if Park’s impeachment is upheld, which would trigger an election.

However, soon after announcing there would be no extension of the investigation, Hwang found himself dragged into the scandal when the two main opposition parties said they would seek his impeachment too.

The special prosecution team has already indicted former Park aide Kim Ki-choon and former culture minister Cho Yoon-sun.

Should the Constitutional Court uphold parliament’s impeachment of Park, South Korea would hold an election within 60 days.

More from South Korea

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaSouth Korea

Also In South Korea

South Korea, US begin joint military drills

Framed Gallery

26,000 Iraqis flee Mosul in 10 days

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat