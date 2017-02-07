South Korea indicts former top Park aide, ex-minister

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

South Korea indicts former top Park aide, ex-minister

Indictments are the latest twist in a corruption scandal that has gripped the country for months

Gulf News
 

Seoul: South Korea’s special prosecutor has indicted a former culture minister and a former top aide to President Park Geun-hye on charges of abuse of power, coercion and perjury for their role in drafting a blacklist of dissenting artists, a spokesman said.

The indictments are the latest twist in a corruption scandal that has gripped the country for months and led to the impeachment of Park by parliament in December.

A Constitutional Court is reviewing the impeachment vote. If it is upheld, Park will have to leave office and a presidential election will be called.

Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the special prosecutor’s office investigating the scandal, told a briefing on Tuesday former culture minister Cho Yoon-sun, and a former presidential chief of staff, Kim Ki-choon, had been indicted.

“The special prosecutor’s office has indicted Kim Ki-choon, Cho Yoon-sun ... for abusing power and coercion by making artists and entertainers and organisations with different opinions from the government excluded from support,” Lee said.

Both Cho, who last month became the first sitting member of Park’s administration to be arrested in connection with the scandal, and Kim denied the existence of a blacklist, or playing a role in drawing one up, though Cho later said she had heard of such a list.

The presidential Blue House has also denied that a blacklist existed.

Park has been accused of allowing a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to exert inappropriate influence over state affairs.

Choi is accused of colluding with Park to pressure big businesses to contribute to non-profit foundations backing the president’s initiatives.

Both have denied wrongdoing.

The special prosecutor’s office said the government and state entities used the blacklist as a “guideline” to penalise artists and censor content.

The culture ministry said last month artists deemed critical of Park had been put on a list and excluded from government support. It apologised for what it said had been a systematic effort to sideline Park’s critics.

Lee said the special prosecutor’s team sought to question Park, perhaps on Friday, but was discussing details with the president’s side.

Prosecution officials hoping to search offices in the presidential Blue House as part of their investigation were blocked from entering the compound last week.

More from South Korea

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaSouth Korea

Also In South Korea

Foot-and-mouth disease at South Korea farm

Framed Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini