Ex-UN chief Ban says South Korea’s THAAD deployment appropriate

Korean peninsula is in a quasi-war-like state, says Ban

Image Credit: Reuters
Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon leaves after paying a tribute at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea.
Gulf News
 

Seoul: Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is expected to run for president of South Korea, said on Sunday it is appropriate for the country to be the site of a US anti-missile system that is due to be deployed later this year.

“Since the reality is the Korean peninsula is in a quasi-war-like state, such action made by the government is appropriate,” Ban was quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency as saying.

China objects strongly to the planned deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system as it worries its powerful radar can penetrate its territory.

Ban said he “understands THAAD deployment is made as a defensive measure, as ultimately North Korea is developing nuclear missiles and accumulating ballistic missile technology,” he was quoted as telling reporters at the memorial for the 2010 sinking of a navy ship that South Korea blames on the North.

“There is the issue of relations with neighbouring countries. This problem can be solved diplomatically,” Ban said, according to Yonhap.

Ban returned to South Korea on Thursday after his decade at the helm of the global body ended in December. He has yet to say whether or not he will run for president.

