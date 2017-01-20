Mobile
Young man pedals 600km to save money, help ailing brother

Young man's journey on a cycle catches traction on social media

  • Jessie Hallig has become an overnight social media sensation for his feat of cycling for 600km to see his ailiImage Credit: Facebook
  • Jessie Hallig reaches Quezon Province. Image Credit: Jeanette Romero / Facebook
  • Jessie Hallig's post before he embarked on a 600km journey to see his severely ill brother Rham (below rigImage Credit: Facebook
  • Jessie Hallig, seated, being comforted and ecnouraged by local riders in Ligao City, Albay Province.Image Credit: Facebook
  • A severely ill Rham Hallig is being cared for in a bamboo hut some 600km south-east of Manila.Image Credit: Enrique Ballon Gonzales / Facebook
  • The village of Ginangra, where the Halligs live.Image Credit: Enrique Ballon Gonzales / Facebook
 

A young Filipino is cycling more than 600km from Manila to the south-eastern province of Sorsogon to save on bus fare and use it for his ailing elder brother suffering from a debilitating disease.

Jessie Hallig, is in his early 20s, hails from a poor rural family. He embarked on a journey of a lifetime from Pasig, a Manila suburb, on Wednesday after his elder brother Rhamil fell severely ill. 

Both Jessie and his elder brother Rhamil went to Manila to find a job after high school.

But the latter was taken back to his hometown in Magallanes, Sorsogon, to be cared for by family members as they could not afford to keep him in hospital.

The younger Hallig's feat on the pedal caught the imagination of netizens, and kicked up an emotional storm on social media as he reached Lucena City, some 150km from Manila. 

From there, Hallig's journey had been tracked on social and local media, making him an unlikely celebrity as he cycled through each town or city. Volunteer motorbike rider groups had also escorted him along the way. 

Route of Jessie Hallig

At around 1 pm Philippine time, Hallig already reached Albay province, covering a distance of about 450km.

Along the way, random well-wishers gave him a wave, words of encouragement, uttered prayers, some even gave cash. A number of social media users waxed poetic in their posts about the Hallig brothers, while others offered tearful songs.

Jessie, the eighth in a brood of nine, is a biker, according to his sister Melanie. When interviewed by a local radio station, she was moved to tears upon learning about Jessie’s feat, knowing the dangers on the road.

Their mother died in 2009 while their father ekes out a living as a fisherman.

Melanie said Rham went home in October 2016 healthy, but she noted her brother was on antibiotics to treat a urinary tract infection.

Jessie's journey caught traction on Facebook, where one post made by Vince T. Villar updating his friends about Hallig's trip had been shared at least 700 times.

The Hallig siblings' saga highlights the challenges faced by the health sector in the Philippines — a net exporter of doctors and nurses —  but where the poor, especially in remote provinces, tend to be excluded from decent healthcare.

Philippine TV stations have followed Hallig’s progress. As the local media and netizens shared images of his journey, ordinary folks along the route have organized support groups. The result is a tremendous outpouring of good vibes for the Halligs.

In an interview with the local media, Jessie said in Filipino: “I opted to take a bicycle from Manila to Sorsogon so I can save money and use it for my brother’s medication.”

Ordinary people and riders’ groups along cheered him up, with some are even handing out cash which they hope would go to his brother’s medication.

The distance from Manila to Sorsogon City is about 540km on the Pan-Philippine Highway, according to Google maps.

It is typically an 11-hour drive by car on winding, coconut tree-lined roads. A visual treat appears as one approaches the majestic Mayon Volcano in Albay, a neighbouring province of Sorsogon.

Hallig hails from Barangay Ginangra in Magallanes town, another 60 km from Sorsogon City.

Hallig’s journey of a lifetime started on January 18. He is expected to arrive in his hometown on January 20.

Gulf News learnt from neighbours in Magallanes that Rhamil, who was working in Manila, was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on Christmas Eve.

He stayed in a charity ward of a hospital for five days, but was taken home because the family could not afford the hospital bills.

