South Korean hostage released in Philippines: government

Suspected militants also release abducted Filipino crewman in southern Philippines

Gulf News
 

Jolo: South Korean captain anda Filipino crewman abducted by suspected militants in the southern Philippines three months ago were released on Saturday, the presidential peace adviser said.

Jesus Dureza, a senior aide to President Rodrigo Duterte, said the two hostages were freed in Sulu, a remote archipelago known as a militant hideout.

In October, the Philippine military said armed men identifying themselves as Abu Sayyaf militants kidnapped the pair from a South Korean cargo ship, the first such attack on a large merchant vessel.

The Abu Sayyaf is a loose network of militants formed in the 1990s with seed money from Osama Bin Laden’s Al Qaida network, and has earned millions of dollars from kidnappings-for-ransom.

