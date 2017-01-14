South Korean hostage, Filipino released by ransom-seeking militants

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

South Korean hostage, Filipino released by ransom-seeking militants

Abu Sayyaf militants kidnapped the pair from a South Korean cargo ship in October

Image Credit: AFP
Captain Chul Hong Park (left), a South Korean, and second officer Filipino Glenn Alindajao (second from left) arrive in Davao City with Philippine Peace Adviser Secretary Jesus Dureza (second from right) yesterday after being released by their captors in Sulu.
Gulf News
 

JOLO, Philippines: A South Korean captain and a Filipino crewman abducted by suspected Islamist militants in the southern Philippines three months ago were released on Saturday, the presidential peace adviser said.

Jesus Dureza, a senior aide to President Rodrigo Duterte, fetched the two hostages in Sulu, a remote archipelago known as a militant hideout, and brought them to Davao, a city about 600 kilometres from Sulu.

“We were almost hopeless but I am thankful we were able to come home safely with the help of Sir Dureza and the president for assisting us,” Filipino crewman Glenn Alindajao, 31, said in a news briefing.

South Korean captain Park Chung-hung, 38, did not speak with reporters but like Alindajao, appeared to have grown a beard while in captivity.

In October, the Philippine military said armed men identifying themselves as Abu Sayyaf militants kidnapped the pair from a South Korean cargo ship, the first such attack on a large merchant vessel.

The abduction on board the 11,400-tonne heavy load carrier Dong Bang Giant 2 occurred just off the southern entry of the Sibutu Passage, a 29-kilometre wide channel used by merchant shipping in transit between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

Dureza said the freed captives would be flown to the capital Manila and undergo debriefing.

He added that the rebel group Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), which is in peace talks with the government, helped in facilitating the hostages’ release.

Dureza reiterated the government’s no ransom policy but the Abu Sayyaf does not normally free hostages unless a ransom is paid.

The Abu Sayyaf is a loose network of militants formed in the 1990s with seed money from Osama Bin Laden’s Al Qaida network, and has earned millions of dollars from kidnappings-for-ransom.

Abu Sayyaf militants beheaded two Canadian hostages last year after demands for millions of dollars were not met, and released a Norwegian man along with a number of Indonesian and Malaysian sailors after ransoms were believed to be paid.

The group began abducting sailors in border waters between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines last year, taking several dozen hostages.

The spike in abductions sparked Indonesian warnings that the region could become the “next Somalia” and pushed the three neighbours to pledge coordinated patrols.

The International Maritime Bureau said this week the number of maritime kidnappings hit a 10-year high in 2016, with waters off the southern Philippines becoming increasingly dangerous.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity