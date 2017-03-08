Remote schools to get solar-powered computers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Remote schools to get solar-powered computers

6,000 schools across the country do not have access to electricity

Gulf News
 

Manila: To bridge the so-called “digital divide”, the education department is set to roll out solar-panel equipped desktops and tablets to public schools without electricity.

Undersecretary Alain Del Pascua, of the Department of Education (DepEd), said the government is poised to distribute solar-powered computers to some 6,000 schools across the country that do not have access to electricity this year. “We hope that these computers will help improve their teaching and learning activities despite their remote location,” as he said.

Aside from being an archipelago of thousands of islands separated by water, large areas of the Philippines remain without electricity. This lack of what is considered a basic necessity in most of the world is the norm in far-flung communities.

Lack or the absence of access to electricity not only limits time for public school students in remote communities for study but also denies them opportunities to use learning aids such as desktop and laptop computers as well as tablets. Thus, the term “digital divide”. As a result, pupils from remote areas have competences different from that of learners who have access to electronic support.

According to Del Pascua, this year, the DepEd expects to distribute solar panel-equipped computers to some 6,000 public schools both in elementary and secondary levels in places without electrical supply.

“The innovation in this effort is that the computer package includes a solar panel that will support the provision of electrical energy. We hope that these computers will help improve their teaching and learning activities despite their remote location,” Pascua said.

The computer package includes one laptop and a seven-in-one tablet.

“This is the government’s initiative to promote tech-savviness in rural villages and let them cope with the technological advancement of their counterparts in the urban area,” Pascua added.

According to the DepEd, some 4,000 beneficiaries will be from the main islands of Luzon and Mindanao, while 2,000 Visayas schools will benefit from the move.

Financing the endeavour will be a P1.4 billion (Dh101 million) allocation under the DepEd 2015 Computerisation Programme budget. The procurement is under way through the United Nations Development Program and the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service.

The DepEd Computerisation Programme (DCP) entails the allocation of P6 billion under the 2017 General Appropriations Act to procure about 188,000 computers for public elementary and secondary schools nationwide.

The programme envisions computer laboratory packages for public secondary schools, including Senior High School (SHS) and provision of e-classrooms to elementary schools.

Mobile teachers will also be provided with laptops while schools will have ICT classrooms to raise the literacy of learners on new technology.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Appointment of Environment Secretary shelved

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE