Philippines ‘sorry’ for Korean executive’s kidnap, murder

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Philippines ‘sorry’ for Korean executive’s kidnap, murder

All means will be exhausted to bring justice to the family of Jee, presidential palace says

Image Credit: Courtesy: Family and NBI files
Mrs Choi Kyung-jin and her husband Jee Ick Joo
Gulf News
 

Manila: The Philippines’ presidential palace on Tuesday apologised to the people of South Korea following the kidnap and murder of an expatriate businessman.

Jee Ick Joo, an executive of South Korean shipping company Hanjin, is believed to have been killed while in the custody of rogue police officers at the Philippine National Police’s main headquarters, Camp Crame, in suburban Quezon City recently.

The businessman, who had been living for several years in the Philippines together with his wife, was abducted by police in October 18, 2016 from his residence in Angeles, Pampanga in Central Luzon.

“We apologise to the Korean government and its people for this irreparable loss,” Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesman said during a press briefing in Malacanan, the presidential palace.

The palace spokesman said President Duterte and Filipinos expressed sympathy to Jee’s widow, Kyungjin Choi.

Abella said all means would be exhausted to bring justice to the family of Jee.

“We commit the full force of the law to ensure that justice is served and not delayed,” Abella said.

The abduction and slaying of Jee comes at a time when the nearly seven-months-old administration has been receiving criticisms for systematic extrajudicial killings of suspected drug addicts — and the seeming inability of law enforcement agencies to curb crime such as that involving the South Korean.

Much worse, the personnel entrusted to enforce the law are the ones now being tagged in the killing of Jee.

A police sergeant, Ricky Santa Isabel, is the chief suspect in the kidnap-murder of the South Korean, who allegedly was killed inside the premises of Camp Crame, despite payment by his family of the P5 million (Dh367,934) demanded by the abductors.

Police anti-kidnapping group suspected

Authorities have already arrested Santa Isabel and are looking for his accomplices, who are said to be members of the police anti-kidnapping group.

Philippine National Police Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa has been heavily criticised for the incident.

Senators Ralph Recto, Panfilo Lacson and Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said Dela Rosa needs to cleanse the police ranks of undesirables.

“That should be his battle plan for the next 365 days. To leave behind a PNP purged of the crooks who give the whole organisation a bad name,” Recto said.

Recto said De la Rosa “should dedicate his every waking hour thereafter to disprove his critics and to show that he deserves his continued stay in his post.”

Recto said he was not joining calls for de la Rosa to quit or be fired.

“But if you are not ordered to resign from PNP, then reform the PNP,” was Recto’s message to the national police chief.

“Start with acknowledging that problems do exist. Then follow it up with an action plan on how to solved them. Don’t answer with excuses or alibis. This is not the time to be a denial king,” Recto said.

“Heads must roll. Consider a major reshuffle, too,” the minority leader said.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

‘Don’t hide street dwellers during event’

Framed Gallery

Pictures: 68th Indian Republic Day celebrations

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day