Philippines: Senate integrity jeopardised by retraction of Lascanas testimony, Gordon says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Philippines: Senate integrity jeopardised by retraction of Lascanas testimony, Gordon says

Denying existence of Davao Death Squad ‘smacks of making a mockery of the Senate’

Gulf News
 

Manila: The recent retraction made by a key resource person in investigations into the existence of the so-called Davao Death Squad only serves to erode the integrity of the Senate and make a mockery of the institution, a Senator said.

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, said the move by retired Senior Police Officer 3 Arturo Lascanas to retract his earlier statements denying the existed of the Davao Death Squad (DDS), makes a mockery of the Senate as an institution and a “vanguard of democracy.”

“He lied to all of us. And to come down now and say, ‘Pretty please second chance.’ No! You already stained the dignity of the Senate by lying and we do not want that dignity, that respect that must be accorded this body, to all the 24 constituting the Senate of the Republic of the Philippines, be stained,” he said.

Last year, Gordon’s Senate Justice and Rights panel conducted an investigation into the rampant killings in the country. The probe was carried out at the behest of Senator Leila de Lima who had accused incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte of ordering extrajudicial killings when he was mayor of Davao City several years ago.

At the October 3, 2016 hearing by the panel, Lascanas, then a senior non-commissioned police officer who was known as one of the “most powerful policemen in Davao,” had flatly denied allegations of his involvement in the DDS.

But at a press conference organised Senator De Lila at the Senate last week, Lascanas claimed he had only denied the existence of the DDS because he was “pressured into lying under oath.”

Gordon pointed out that conducting an investigation into the recent retraction of earlier statements by Lascanas, would only stain the integrity and dignity of the Senate as an institution.

Gordon stressed that no one should be allowed to trifle with the Senate as it would set a bad precedent in all investigations conducted by the Senate committees.

The Senator lamented that it will be to the public’s detriment if the committees will accept damaged witnesses whose testimonies would be dubious.

“It is easy to lie before the Senate. You can always hold a ‘press conference’ at the chamber’s premises itself to get a forum. However, how will this affect or ongoing investigations into the extrajudicial killings? What will happen to the Senate which is one of the recourse of people seeking justice?” the Senator said.

During the press conference that he called at the Senate last week, Lascanas confirmed that the DDS does exist while also claiming that President Rodrigo Duterte, then Davao City mayor, paid between P20,000 and P100,000 for executing suspected criminals in the city.

De Lima on the other hand, was ordered to be arrested by a court last Thursday on allegations that she was taking money from drug syndicates inside the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Philippine police set to return to war on drugs

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened