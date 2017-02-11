Philippines: Defiant environment secretary vows not to quit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Philippines: Defiant environment secretary vows not to quit

Gina Lopez hints of being ousted because of politics

Gulf News
 

Manila: Environment Secretary Gina Lopez vowed not to quit her job after President Rodrigo Duterte overturned her decision to immediately close 28 mining firms due to environment neglect, but hinted she might be ousted because of politics.

“As long as I can feel I can continue to serve the country, I will (stay). I won’t cop out. I’ll stay as long as I can make a difference,” Lopez bravely said in Malacanang, the presidential palace, the complete transcript of which reached reporters on Saturday.

“It’s premature to say anything. Nobody (has) told me to quit now,” Lopez said, but added, “I was thinking I don’t know how long I’m gonna last here. My status with (the) Commission on Appointments (CA) is coming.”

Recalling that her appointment was stalled in the Senate last year, Lopez said, “Remember that time when my name was not given (by the president for approval to the CA)? I was surprised. I said (then), ‘I was doing really well. I rated top in Pulse Asia (survey).’ So I thought, ‘Politics muddles issues.’

“I’m here because, one, I like the president. He’s really, really, really genuine. He’s really real. He has a stand on social justice,” said Lopez, adding, “If he decides (to overrule my order to close 28 mining firms) I will be quite sad.”

Duterte agreed with several cabinet members, led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, that the 28 suspended mining firms must operate and undergo final due process as they appeal their case — for the sake of 1.2 million people in mining communities.

“I like the job. I like the fact that you can say (to erring mining firms), ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that,’” said Lopez, a member of the rich family that owns ABS CBN, a TV network.

At 18, after studying at Assumption College and Newton College of the Sacred Heart in Boston, Lopez left home in the 70s and became a yoga missionary in Portugal, India, and Africa for 20 years. She turned environment activist and poverty alleviation advocate since she returned to Manila in the 90s.

“My stand in life is truth, service, and the common good. Before I took on the job, I have a meditation teacher who told me, ‘Regina, politics is really messy,’“ said Lopez, adding, “Politics is a dimension of money and power and that just makes everything confusing. The political scenario (now) is unpredictable. You’ll never know what will happen (next).”

“Will I survive here (in government)?’ My spirituality is the reason why I live. I did not want to get into a job where that would be sacrificed,” said Lopez.

“The reason why I agreed (to be a cabinet member) was — in one meditation, I saw the heart of the country. I felt that as long as I stay true, I would be able to make a difference. And it might be good for me spiritually. I have to stay true (to my spirituality),” she concluded.

In 2010, former president Benigno Aquino also shook the mining industry: he called for 5 per cent royalty tax for mining permits in mining reservations, increased filing fee charges; and synchronised local and national regulations of the mining industry — but Congress did not pass laws for these proposals. Aquino issued an executive order that banned new mining permits, which affected 1,828 mining applications in 2010.

About 30 million hectares of land in the Philippines have an estimated $1.4 trillion worth of reserves in aluminium, chromite, copper, and gold. Metal deposit is estimated at 21.5 billion metric tons; non- metallic deposits, 19.3 billion metric tons. About 999 approved mining applications cover only one million hectares of lands nationwide.

Philippine minerals exported to Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, United States, and the United Kingdom earned low, $3.2 billion in 2010, $4 billion in 2015.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

How the Philippines drugs war was slowed

Framed Gallery

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year