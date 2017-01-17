Philippine President Duterte to visit Middle East

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Philippine President Duterte to visit Middle East

Trip follows visit to Italy and the Vatican in mid-February

Image Credit: AFP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a joint press statement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on January 12, 2017.
Gulf News
 

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to visit several countries in the Middle East in late February or March, a senior official has said.

The trip follows the leader’s visit to Italy and the Vatican in mid-February, during peace talks with Filipino communist leaders.

Noting that Duterte wants to thank thousands of overseas Filipino workers who voted for him last May, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay said, “As you can see, the president has been delivering on his promises. Overseas Filipino workers strongly supported him [based] on these promises and he is delivering on that.”

Duterte’s goal is to touch base with the OFWs in the Middle East, Yasay said.

The president has scheduled trips to four countries in the Middle East including Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, Yasay said.

Duterte might also go to Qatar, a foreign affairs source who requested for anonymity told Gulf News.

Yasay said he would be going to these countries ahead of Duterte’s Middle East sojourn.

Meanwhile, Duterte will be visiting Italy again in mid-February, to “personally attend” the resumption of peace talks between negotiators of the Philippines and the communist National Democratic Front (NDF) — the negotiating arm of the 48-year old Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), Yasay said.

While in Rome, Duterte will be meeting with Italy’s foreign minister, Yasay said.

The Norwegian government has been brokering the Philippine government-NDF peace talks — which began in 1992.

Duterte will also visit Pope Francis in Vatican, Yasay said.

The president’s meeting with Pope Francis augurs well for the release of 400 leftist Filipino political prisoners — as demanded by the NDF, said political analyst Mon Castle.

The NDF sought the Pope’s assistance, as it called for the release of political prisoners during the papal visit in Manila in July 2014 — during the time of former president Benigno Aquino.

Since he became president in July, Duterte has visited eight of 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). He will be going to Myanmar, another Asean country, also in February.

Duterte has also visited China in October; Japan in late October; and Peru during the leaders’ meeting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in late November.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Man pedals 600km to be with sick brother

Framed Gallery

First gorilla born in zoo dies at 60

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access