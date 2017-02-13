Government, rebels observe unofficial truce in earthquake damaged areas

Communist rebels to observe a suspension in hostile actions against government forces in areas in Southern Philippines affected by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake.

Manila: The presidential palace on Monday lauded the move by communist rebels to observe a suspension in hostile actions against government forces in areas in Southern Philippines affected by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake.

“We are glad that the NPA heeded the call of the military for a ceasefire in earthquake-affected areas. We welcome their declaration and hope they do not renege on it as they had previously done,” Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar said in a press statement.

On the evening of February 10, Surigao del Norte and Agusan del Norte provinces was rocked by the powerful earthquake, causing extensive damage and killing least eight people while more than a hundred were injured from falling debris and crashing structures.

The bridge connecting the village of Ipil, Surigao City to San Francisco was destroyed and many roads have cracks or bulges. Many flights to the city have been cancelled because of the damage of the airport runway. Dozens of houses were also while electricity and water utilities in some areas have yet to be restored.

Last Sunday, the North Eastern Mindanao command of the communist armed wing, the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) declared a temporary cessation of hostile actions against government forces from February 11 to 22 in Surigao del Norte and the municipalities of Cadbadaran, Tubay, Jabonga and Santiago in Agusan del Norte.

“This ceasefire is being declared to give the Red fighters of the NPA in Front 16, all government agencies, including the police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and non-government organisations, the opportunity to inspect the areas affected, especially the mountain areas, for damages resulting from the earthquake,” said the communist umbrella, the National Democratic Front (NDF) in a statement.

“Above all, this declaration of ceasefire is to enable the delivery of immediate aid to the masses and for them to be given assistance towards the rehabilitation of their damaged properties and livelihood,” the NDF said.

On the part of the government, Andanar said assistance to the affected areas should remain continuous and unhampered.

“Unity of the entire Filipino nation is needed particularly those who suffered so much because of the earthquake. The Government and its forces lean forward to provide the fastest and most expeditious assistance our suffering citizens in Surigao need at this time and distractions from criminal activities by armed groups would not be in their best interest,” said Andanar.

On Sunday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the allocation of P2 billion for relief and recovery efforts during his visit in Surigao City.

Initial reports state that more than 300 houses were damaged and some 100 people were injured after the full impact of the earthquake Friday evening.

Senator Richard Gordon, who also sits as chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, said most of the patients attended to by their volunteers suffered high blood pressure, difficulty of breathing, abrasion and other minor injuries.

“This earthquake reminds us to be always on guard and prepared for any eventuality. People should have knowledge on how to survive during an earthquake to help lessen the risk of casualty,” said Gordon.