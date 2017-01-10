Duterte to summon mayors linked to drugs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Duterte to summon mayors linked to drugs

Move comes after report by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that an increasing number of government executives have been arrested in 2016

Image Credit: Gulf News
Rodrigo Duterte
Gulf News
 

Manila: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would summon all mayors and local executives suspected to have links with the illegal drug trade.

“I won’t beat around the bush, as long as I am President, these big time shabu [meth] dealers will really die,” the president said in a recent speech.

“I will call to a meeting all the mayors and tell them in their faces inside a locked room,” that they are the real cause of the problems of the country because they allow and encourage the use of drugs, he said.

“I might go down in history as a butcher, but I don’t care,” Duterte said.

The President gave this statement following a report by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) saying that a number of government executives — including elected officials and employees as well as law enforcers, have been arrested in 2016.

The summary of anti-drug efforts from the PDEA from January 1 to December 31, 2016, shows 219 government officials — composed of 88 elected officials, 95 government employees and 36 law enforcers — were arrested for drug-related offences across the country.

From the 88 elected officials, two were municipal councillors, while most of the rest were either village chairpersons or village aldermen.

Among the law enforcers, the highest ranking official arrested has the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“This is nine per cent higher than 2015 where 201 government officials were arrested for violating the anti-drug law and the highest since 2011,” said PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña, adding that the numbers have increased significantly each succeeding year.

Since Duterte assumed office in mid-2016, his campaign against drugs, led to the arrest of 135 public officials, composed of 55 elected officials, 64 government employees and 16 law enforcers, compared to the 84 arrested during the first semester of 2016, a 60.7 per cent increase.

“It is alarming that more and more government officials and law enforcers are getting involved in illegal drug activities when they are supposed to implement the law, maintain peace and order in their area and promote the well-being of the people,” Lapeña said.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

Officials linked to Malampaya scam sacked

Framed Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats