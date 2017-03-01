Duterte’s trusted irrigation chief resigns over alleged corruption

Peter Lavina, head of the National Irrigation Administration, was the former spokesman for the Duterte presidential campaign.

Manila: Peter Lavina has resigned from his post as the administrator of the National Irrigation Authority (NIA), adding this would spare President Rodrigo Duterte from the embarrassment of alleged corruption, charges which he (Lavina) denied.

In his Facebook page, Irrigator Peter: Your Water Boy, Lavina said, “There are rumours circulating that I have asked [for] money from NIA contractors. These are not true! To spare the President from these embarrassing stories, particularly in these times of intensified attacks on him, I have quietly left [the] government.”

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the government, especially to President Duterte, whose trust I have never betrayed ... This is your water boy, signing off!” said Lavina,

Confirming the resignation, NIA spokesperson Pina Bermudez said, “Mr Peter Lavina tendered his resignation sometime last week which took effect end of February.”

Estrella Icasiano will temporarily replace Lavina as administrator, said Bermudez, but did not cite the reason for Lavina’s resignation.

In a speech on February 24, Duterte said: “When I said, there will be no corruption, there will be no corruption [in my administration]. As a matter of fact, I fired last night one appointee from Davao [City, southern Philippines — my hometown], for simply making a remark about [it].”

“I told him that [if I hear] even a whiff of corruption [involving him], I will remove him [from office]. I am doing my part,” said Duterte, but did not give details.

Earlier, Lavina pushed for free irrigation fees for rice farmers to pave for Philippines’ self-sufficiency in rice production.

Lavina was Duterte’s spokesman during the campaign period of the May 2016 polls. He was special assistant to Duterte when the latter was mayor of Davao City. Lavina also served as councillor of Davao City.

Duterte’s campaign promise was to end crime and corruption in government.