Communists change tune of forging bilateral ceasefire

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Communists change tune of forging bilateral ceasefire

Movement softens hardline stand in the peace negotiations

Gulf News
 

Manila: Philippine communists said they are willing to sign a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte as the 48-year-old movement softened its stand in peace negotiations.

“If GRP[’s] [Government of the Republic of the Philippines’] President Durterte decides to send his negotiating panel and emissaries to the upcoming scheduled talks between the ceasefire committees, negotiations for a bilateral ceasefire agreement can proceed as scheduled on February 22-27 in The Netherlands,” the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF) said in a statement on Sunday.

Efforts to restart peace negotiations mothballed during the administration of previous President Benigno Aquino III and collapsed anew following successive tactical offensives carried out by the communist armed wing, the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) in various parts of the country. The attacks, which were carried out at a time when respective unilateral truce were declared by the communists and the Duterte administration, cost the lives of at least five government soldiers and militiamen.

The NPA also recently abducted and held four government soldiers and two armed forces-trained militiamen as prisoners, using the captured personnel as virtual bargaining chips.

“The Party [Communist Party of the Philippines] and the New People’s Army (NPA) reiterate their support for efforts to forge a bilateral ceasefire agreement. The revolutionary forces are encouraged by the previous statements of GRP President Duterte that all political prisoners will be released within 48 hours once the bilateral ceasefire agreement is signed,” said the NDF — the movement’s negotiating arm.

For his part, the government’s chief lawyer, Solicitor General Jose Calida, said that instead of talking with the rebels, the government would be better off with arresting the so-called consultants of the NDF which the Duterte administration released late last year.

The government peace negotiating panel, led by Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza and Labour Secretary Bebot Bello, had all but quit due to the changing attitude of the CPP-NPA with regards to the negotiations.

It can be recalled that last year, the Duterte administrations had given a number of concessions to the leftist, giving them a chance to participate in the government by appointing them to Cabinet post.

Among those freed as a peace gesture by the Duterte administration last December were captured CPP-NPA central committee chairman Benito Tiamzon and his wife, Wilma De Lima, who were arrested in Cebu in March 2014.

The CPP-NPA-NDF had been waging a nearly five-decade conflict to establish an independent state in the Philippines using the political ideology of the late Chinese communist leader Mao Tse Tung as a model.

The conflict has cost the lives of more than a hundred thousand combatants and civilians and have left large areas in the countryside still mired in poverty and lack of development.

More from Philippines

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPhilippines

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Philippines

14 dead, 38 hurt in Manila bus accident

Framed Gallery

Pics: Light plane crashes into a Melbourne mall

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused