Armed forces to swell ranks with reservists

Philippines building up citizen army force

Gulf News
 

Manila The Philippine military is boosting its reservist ranks in a bid to confront challenges to civil concerns as well as security threats.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Eduardo Año urged more professionals and students to join military reservist programmes following the Duterte Administration’s thrust on attaining peace and security.

“The preservation of the state is an obligation of every citizen. The AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) believes that military reservist programmes are good training platforms and opportunities for our citizens, particularly the youth to prepare them in a shared role in nationhood and nation building,” AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Marine Col. Edgard Arevalo said.

The Philippine military has been steadily building up the numbers, as well as of capabilities of its reservist ranks over the past several years. One reason for this is that during times of calamity or other emergencies, the armed forces can draw on the ranks of the reservists to render duty.

“At present, the AFP has a total of 385,116-strong Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine reservists. Of which, 78,735 are Ready Reserve or on constant alert and training, 292, 427 are Standby Reserve or the base for expansion, support and augmentation for the Ready Reserve, and 13,954 are Affiliated Reserve,” Arevalo said.

Like regular soldiers, reservists are volunteers. However, they only render a portion of their personal time to the profession of arms. In the case of the AFP, only one day in a week.

“The AFP regards highly the role that the Reservists play in the accomplishment of its mission. They are not simply force multipliers; they are important component and partners in various non-lethal military operations and activities. It is admirable that, despite the fact that they receive no compensation and leaves the practice of their professions for the period that they serve the AFP, they remain committed, dependable, and ready to be deployed to serve on call with due notice.

These are the qualities of citizen army that the country needs especially in this stage of our country at the threshold of change. We need professionals who shall put premium on national interest and well-being,” he said.

Arevalo said that aside from the rank and file reservists, the AFP also needs to develop a reservist officer corps.

Professionals such as doctors, lawyers, among others are given officer ranks in the reservist corps and are considered as part time soldiers and euphemistically called “weekend warriors.”

The AFP Reserve Command (AFPRESCOM) is one of the military’s major support commands established for the sole purpose of Reserve Force management, procurement, and organisation. Founded in 1993, the AFPRESCOM’s major task is to train potential military reservists through different training courses.

“We need to train men and women physically, mentally, and psychologically, by instilling discipline and nurturing the values of nationalism and patriotism making them ready to take on the challenge of being in the forefront of nationhood and national well-being,” Arevalo added.

