7.3 magnitude quake strikes Philippines

Quake struck southeast of the island of Jolo on Tuesday: US Geological Survey

Image Credit: USGS
 

A 7.3 magnitude quake struck southeast of the island of Jolo, Philippines, on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The powerful temblor struck under the Celebes Sea off the southern Philippines on Tuesday but was far too deep to cause any damage and casualties or generate a tsunami.

Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which was set off by movement of oceanic plates 625 kilometers under the seabed, was slightly felt in southern General Santos city.

The undersea quake was centered 223 kilometers southeast of Sulu province and aftershocks were possible, he said, adding such quakes at that depth are rare — although shallower ones have struck the region a number of times in the past.

The Philippine archipelago lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanic activities are common.

