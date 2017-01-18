Mobile
UAE envoy meets Pakistan army chief

Bajwa expresses condolences on the loss of lives of UAE nationals in recent Kandahar blasts in Afghanistan

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Eisa Abdullah Al Basha Al Nuaimi met Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi yesterday.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed, a press release issued by the military’s public relations wing said.

General Bajwa expressed condolences on the loss of lives of UAE nationals in the recent Kandahar blasts in Afghanistan, according to the press release.

He appreciated the role of the ambassador in enhancing Pakistan-UAE cooperation in different fields and also thanked the ambassador for the UAE’s contributions towards development projects in north-western tribal areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Al Nuaimi acknowledged and appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army in fighting terrorism and militancy and expressed the UAE’s desire to continue working together for peace and prosperity in the region.

