Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The escape goat

When PIA suffered a fatal accident, some looked for a goat to ease their worries

Image Credit: NYT
Gulf News
 

ISLAMABAD

Every superstitious passenger has ways of dealing with the existential uncertainties of air travel, but the ground crew of one Pakistani airliner raised the stakes on preflight rituals when it sacrificed a goat on the runway.

The age-old custom in Pakistan for warding off evil and bad luck is simple: Slaughter an animal. For extra luck, make it a black goat.

Last month, just a few days after a Pakistan International Airlines propeller plane crashed, killing all 48 people on board, some members of the airline’s staff felt the flying public could use some extra luck.

A photo went viral of a group of men slaughtering a black goat on the tarmac of Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport, its blood staining the ground in front of an aeroplane.

Ridiculed by elites

Such rituals are common in Pakistan, a majority Muslim country, but the sacrifice was quickly ridiculed by the country’s educated elites.

It also seems to have had the unintended consequence of scaring passengers who worried that slaughtering goats was the airline’s best effort at ensuring its planes were safe to fly.

“This is so beyond stupid,” read a Twitter post by Adil Najam, a well-known Pakistani academic who is also the dean of the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University.

A poor goat “gets slaughtered by #PIA to keep its planes safe,” Najam wrote.

Across social strata, Pakistani society is deeply conservative and superstitious. Ritual slaughters are as common in major cities as they are in rural areas.

Aides to former president Asif Ali Zardari were known to sacrifice animals whenever Zardari found himself in the midst of a political scandal.

Zardari would also frequently travel on the advice of a trusted spiritual healer, who would tell the president when he should leave the capital, Islamabad, to visit Karachi.

Zardari, whose wife, Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated, survived his full term despite several political crises. Many Pakistanis attributed his resilience to the advice of healers and soothsayers.

For many Pakistani travellers, the sacrifice did not reassure them about the airline’s safety. Instead, they criticised the national air carrier for relying on superstitions rather than good engineering practices.

In a statement, the airline distanced itself from the crewmen who killed the goat. The men, the airline said, were not authorised to conduct the sacrifice.

— New York Times

News Service

Expand

Share your views

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Benazir Bhutto
follow this tag on MGNBenazir Bhutto
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Benazir Bhutto
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Pakistan

Palestine president to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day