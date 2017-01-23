Residents hope new Metro bus will solve transport woes in Multan

Multan: Residents from various districts of South Punjab, along with locals of Multan city, were eagerly awaiting the Metro Bus service set to become operational from January 24 here.

The modern transport facility Metro Bus would be available for general public after two hours of after the inauguration ceremony, sources said.

The project has been completed with 28.88 billion rupees (Dh1 billion).

The Metro bus track covers 18.5 kilometre and has 21 stations.

“Multan is an ancient city, over 5,000 years old and the modern transport facility would bring cultural change in this city,” remarked an elderly lady.

“Over one lakh [100,000] people are likely to ride Metro buses on daily basis”, a Technical Adviser on Multan Metro Bus Service, Sabir Khan Saduzai said.

Qaisar Khan Budh, a local of Vehari, while talking to APP, said he and his children were in Multan to enjoy the Metro Bus journey. He said he had travelled on the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro bus few months back.

Ishnaq Wattoo from Vijianwala village, Khanewal district, arrived here on Monday for a Metro ride. He lauded the incumbent government for undertaking this mega project for the people of Multan.

Multan is one of the biggest cities of south Punjab and it has faced transportation problems for the last several years.

Students Umair Hadi, Aqib Noori and many others at Bahauddin Zakaria University also expressed pleasure on the addition of this modern facility.

They hoped the Metro bus would resolve the challenges they face in commuting.