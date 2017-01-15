PN rescues 18 fishermen in distress
Islamabad: A Pakistan Navy (PN) rescue team helped save the lives of 18 fishermen near Ormara Coast.
The fishing vessel Al Rehman that had sailed from Karachi on December 25, 2016, with 18 fishermen on-board, lost propulsion as both its engines had become defective, a PN statement released on Sunday said.
Upon receiving a distress message at Jinnah Naval Base Ormara from the boat, which had begun to flood, PN swiftly deployed a rescue team.
The group faced heavy swells, strong, chilly winds and extremely poor visibility on their mission.
Commander Jinnah Naval Base oversaw the execution of the operation. After nearly three hours, all 18 fishermen were rescued from the sinking boat.
The rescued fishermen were severely dehydrated from the ordeal.
They all were brought to the naval base in Ormara and given medical care and nourishment.