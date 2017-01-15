PM due in Davos on Monday for five-day visit to attend World Economic Forum

Islamabad: Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to reach Davos, Switzerland, on Monday for five-day visit where he would participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual Meeting.

Sharif is attending the meet at the invitation of WEF’s Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab. The event is scheduled from January 17-20, 2017, according to a Foreign Office statement.

During the visit, Sharif will hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders.

Among others, he would meet the new Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, as well as the Swiss President Doris Leuthard.

The prime minister will also address 60 top business leaders on “Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality”.

In addition, he would have round-table meeting, in which Sharif would share with a select group of business leaders, the dramatic economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities that are opening up in the country.

More than 3,200 heads of states and government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders will participate in the WEF Annual Meeting 2017.

The meet’s theme is “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting provides an unparalleled platform to discuss wide ranging economic and political issues.

Participants at WEF 2017 will reflect on the key challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, strengthening global collaboration, and revitalising the global economy.

The prime minister will reflect upon these challenges in his interaction at Davos.

Sharif’s participation in WEF’s Annual Meeting 2017 would help project Pakistan as a prime destination for business, investment and trade, the statement added.