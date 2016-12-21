Pakistan to control all movement along Afghan border by 2020: Nisar

Peshawar: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that the government is still making efforts to eliminate terrorism in the country.

Talking to media after visiting the Pakistan-Torkham border at Landi Kotal in Khyber Agency here on Wednesday, Khan said incidents of terrorism have significantly reduced in the country due to the effective policies of the Federal Government and sacrifices of the nation’s valiant security forces.

“The graph of terrorism has been significantly descended in the country after the government[’s] result-oriented policies and persistent and timely actions of our security forces,” he said.

He said the majority of terrorists have been exterminated due to the successful Zarb e Azab operation and those who escaped from the wrath of security forces had crossed the border. He said: “These are those terrorists who enter Pakistan and play with [the] lives of our innocent people”.

To counter this challenge, he said, efforts are being made to secure and monitor the long porous Pakistan-Afghan border for the safety of the people.

To check the movement of unwanted groups from across the border, Khan said the government has decided to establish six controlled routes by 2020.

Khan said terrorism is yet to be exterminated completely and close coordination among all stakeholders are required to uproot this menace completely.

He said no terrorist network was operating in Khyber Agency and the writ of Government that was challenged by the militants a few years ago has now been completely restored.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan have long historical, cultural and religious relations; Pakistan accommodated more than 3.5 million Afghan refugees after the USSR invasion against Kabul in 1979.

Khan said peace of Pakistan and Afghanistan is interlinked as Islamabad wanted durable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

He said unfortunately whenever terrorist incidents occurred in Afghanistan, Pakistan was blamed without any evidence and investigation.

He said allegations concocted on the incites of our foes can’t be accepted.

Khan added Pakistan is a powerful nation with 180 million people, strong faith in Allah Almighty and has one of the most professional armies in the world.

He said “we should all forget previous mistakes and look forward for progress and prosperity of the region”.

He said tribal people had faced the brunt of terrorism with steadfastness and courage, and he appreciated their extended cooperation and support in establishment of peace in Fata and held their sacrifices in high esteem.

“The role of tribal people in [the] defence of the country is of paramount importance as they had valiantly fought against enemy for the safety and security of Pakistan,” he said.

Khan said the nation can’t forget sacrifices of troops and tribal people who lost their lives while defending the country.

To bolster security, Khan aid new wings of the Frontier Corps (FC) would be operational by July next year. He appreciated former Chief of Army Staff Gen Raheel Sharif for taking measures to monitor and secure the Pakistan-Afghan border.

The tribal elders of Khyber Agency and Landi Kotal met with Khan under the leadership of MNA Shah Gee Gul Afridi to Islamabad.

Earlier, Khan visited the Pakistan-Afghan border where he was briefed by FC authorities about the security measures taken for the monitoring and security of the border.