Pakistan Supreme Court adjourns Panama Papers hearing

Islamabad: The head of a five-member bench of the Pakistani Supreme Court hearing the Panama Papers case on Wednesday adjourned proceedings until February 6 after a judge was hospitalised for treatment of a cardiac problem.

The bench had started, on January 4, day-to-day hearings into the case, which was initiated on petitions seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petitions were filed by opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed was admitted at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday night, after he complained of chest pain. The judge underwent angioplasty, after which he was shifted to ICU. Doctors said he was in stable condition.

Adjourning the hearing, the head of the bench, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said proceedings would resume once the ailing judge was allowed by his doctors to return to duties.

Justice Khosa said his colleague had a simple blockage, which was removed by doctors, and there was no need for surgery.

“Doctors have asked him to rest for two days,” he said.

It would be decided on Monday when the bench would resume the hearing of the case, Justice Khosa said.