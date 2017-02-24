Pakistan PM urges friendly ties with India

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistan PM urges friendly ties with India

Sharif blames elements upset with progress of country for recent incidents of terrorism

Gulf News
 

Ankara: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said Islamabad and New Delhi should maintain friendly and good relations, media reported on Friday.

“We [Pakistan and India] should maintain good relations and avoid involving in conspiracies against each other,” Dawn news quoted Sharif as saying.

Speaking to media during his Turkey visit, he said his party did not adopt a policy of “India bashing”.

He also expressed gratitude to Turkey “for its support on the Kashmir issue and also for its stance on Pakistan’s inclusion in the Nuclear Suppliers Group”, the report added.

On the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, Sharif blamed “elements” upset with the “progress of Pakistan” and expressed his government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism at all costs.

“With our firm resolve, we will defeat those who are not digesting Pakistan’s success on different fronts,” he was quoted as saying.

Sharif also said Afghanistan’s soil was being used against Pakistan, adding that he was in favour of stability in that country as it also in Pakistan’s own interest.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pervez Musharraf
follow this tag on MGNPervez Musharraf

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Pervez Musharraf
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Slain woman intruder was mentally ill

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband