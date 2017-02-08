Pakistan facing disasters due to climate change — minister

Islamabad: Pakistan’s federal minister for climate change Zahid Hamid has held a meeting with the newly appointed country representative of The Asia Foundation, Sofia Shakil, in Islamabad.

“Pakistan is facing many disasters as a result of climate change in the form of floods, droughts, sea intrusion and glaciers melting. Pakistan is ranked seventh among countries most affected by the climate change”, Hamid said on Wednesday.

He further said emissions were expected to rise due to future development.

The government is taking many initiatives to deal with climate change.

Some of its recent actions include the ratification of the Paris agreement, submission of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, drafting of the national climate change policy, and framework to implement climate change policy.

A Climate Change Council will be established to implement projects while considering international standards, the minister said.

He said the National Assembly had approved the Climate Change Act.

It is expected to be a functional law within next three months after getting approval from the Senate.

The delegate of “The Asia Foundation” was also informed about the launch of the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme.

Shakeel offered to help in strengthening the new Climate Change Council, through small grants to tackle climate change.

The Asia Foundation is a US-based non-governmental organisation established in 1954 and working in 18 Asian countries. It works to strengthen governance, empower women, expand economic opportunities, and increase environmental resilience through international cooperation.