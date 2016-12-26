Mobile
Pakistan army chief vows support for China-funded mega projects

Enemies of Pakistan against development of Balochistan province, Bajwa says

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that completion of the $46 billion (Dh168 billion) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in a new era of development in the restive Balochistan province.

“The timely completion of CPEC will usher a new era of development in Balochistan and Pakistan Army is committed to this objective,” Gen Bajwa said.

Addressing a pass-out parade of newly recruited youths from Balochistan into the army, paramilitary Frontier Corps and police, Gen Bajwa said CPEC will ensure progress in Balochistan.

Without naming any country, Gen Bajwa said enemies of Pakistan were against the development of Balochistan as its prosperity would ensure peace in the nation.

“That is why our enemies want to hinder Balochistan’s bright future,” he said.

Bajwa asked the ethnic Baloch militants, who are fighting for control over natural resources, to shun violence and join the mainstream for development.

“Our doors are open for those brothers who have been misguided by the enemy,” the army chief said.

He said Balochistan is the priority of the government and the army supported this objective with full force.

“The army, despite limited resources, has always tried to play its positive role in the educational, societal and economic progress of the province alongside other institutions,” he said.

He also said the army was representative of national unity as all provinces were represented proportionately according to their populations.

