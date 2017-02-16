Mobile
Pakistan adds 16 new fighter jets to its fleet

PAF inducts indigenously produced JF-17 thunder in Air superiority Squadron

Image Credit: REUTERS
People take pictures with a JF-17 Thunder fighter jet during a ceremony to commemorate Defence Day, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, at the Nur Khan air base in Islamabad.
Gulf News
 

Islamabad: It was a historic day for Pakistan Air Force, as the prestigious No 14 Air Superiority Squadron was re-equipped with the indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder aircraft in an impressive induction ceremony held at PAF Base, Minhas on Thursday.

Sixteen new JF-17 Thunder jets have been added to the fleet of 14-Squadron of the Pakistan Air Force on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The new fighter jets have been manufactured jointly by China and Pakistan and will further add to the strength of the country’s defence. Pakistan already has more than 70 JF-17 Thunder jets.

Pakistan Air Force has these fighter jets since 2007 followed by its upgraded models in 2013. The JF-17 Thunder was a single-engine multi-role jet, whose development was started in 1999 by collaboration between Pakistan and China. Its first flight was conducted in year 2003.

This jet fighter was considered to be the major defensive mechanism of the Pakistan Air Force as it can be equipped with air-to-air ordnance.

Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif was the chief guest at the occasion. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, former chiefs of Pakistan Air Force and high ranking civil and military officials were also present.

The minister reviewed the parade and awarded Squadron Colour to the No 14 Air Superiority Squadron. JF-17 Thunders also presented fly past on the occasion. A documentary on the history of No 14 Air Superiority Squadron was also shown during the ceremony.

It was a cherished moment for Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, as well as it achieved a remarkable milestone of producing sixteen JF-17 Thunder Block-II aircraft in the year — 2016.

This feat has been achieved by PAC, Kamra for the 2nd consecutive year. Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chairman PAC Kamra, handed over the documents of aircraft to Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief said that JF-17 Thunder is an excellent fighter aircraft which can be easily compared with the 4th generation aircraft of the world.

He also appreciated the hard work put in by the engineers and technicians of PAC in making the country a self reliant nation. While speaking at the occasion, the chief guest lauded the personnel of PAC Kamra for achieving this momentous milestone by producing sixteen JF-17 Thunder aircraft in a year.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistani government to promote self-reliance in defence production and expressed his gratitude to the Government of China for providing unrelenting support to Pakistan.

He also congratulated PAF for re-equipment of yet another Operational Fighter Squadron with JF-17 Thunder aircraft, and assured that the induction of this state of the art fighter aircraft would enhance the operational readiness of Pakistan Air Force.

