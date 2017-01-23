Mobile
More than 260,000 Pakistanis deported in three years

Majority of them were deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Around 266,412 Pakistanis were deported from different countries during the last three years (2014-to 2016), data from the Ministry of Interior shows.

The total number of countries from where Pakistanis were deported was 133.

The majority of them were deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran.

A country-wise breakdown of the deportations released on Monday reveals that 78,409 Pakistanis were deported during the year 2014, while 116,185 were forced to return home in 2015. The number of deportees was 71,818 during 2016.

The data issued by the Interior Division further shows that 1,920 Pakistanis were deported from Oman by sea while 48,093 Pakistanis were deported from Iran through land during last three years.

The number of deportees from Iran through land was 4,956 in 2014, 26,978 in 2015 and 16,159 deportees in 2016.

The data shows at least 37 deportees were returned to European Union (EU) countries who were sent to Pakistan without due process of law i.e. verification of their national status, as required under SOPs for Deportation from Abroad.

